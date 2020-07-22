Good Day to all of you. First and foremost my condolences go out to the family of the late George Tardiff, who passed away last week. George was an avid sports-minded person and back when we were able to sit, drink a cup of coffee and talk at a local coffee shop, he always had a story or two regarding something related to sports, either back in his day or the present. I enjoyed our discussions of one of our favorite subjects — sports, and have missed and will miss them from here on out.
Last Tuesday's Berlin-Gorham Babe Ruth No1 game was canceled and it wasn't because of inclement weather as it was a most beautiful day at Memorial Field. The Lakes team was unable to make the trip. On Wednesday night the No. 1 team had a game a Memorial Field while the younger guys were hosting a team at the Common in Gorham. Stay tuned for results in next week's column.
The Gorham Men's Softball League games on Monday night saw Berlin City take it on the chin when Go Time outscored rolled to a 12-2 win, while in the nightcap, The Land snuck by Remax 9-8 in extra innings.
The victory for Go Time was decided early when it scored a run in the first inning and five more in the second frame to take a comfortable lead. The team scored three more in the fourth and finished things out at the top of the seventh with another three-spot to win going away. Berlin City managed two in the fifth and that was all for them offensively.
In the opening stanza, Go Time's Don Picard and Todd Frechette both singled and Kevin Trask drove Picard in with a single.
The Timers continued to hit the ball in the second with singles from Jeff Oneil, Jeff Gagnon, an RBI single for Connor Couture, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Picard, another single from Bryan Hood before Frechette blasted a three-run homer to left. Trask singled, Don Hood was hit by a pitch but a double-play by Berlin City prevented any more damage.
A nice catch by Ethan Enman at third stymied a semi-rally in the top half of the third, and later Go Time third baseman Hood did the same thing off an Enman line drive to end the third. The next inning, Trask singled, Hood reached on an error, Nate Leborgne singled in a run, and then Oniel drove in two with a base hit that was up near his eyes when he connected. Leborgne later scored on a Gagnon single.
Berlin City finally got on the scoreboard when Brandon Weeks had an infield single, followed by and error to put two guys on with two outs before Dan Croteau doubled them home to cut the lead to 9-2. Things settled down until the top of the seventh when Go Time scored three more when Picard and Hood singled followed by two straight bombs to center that was misplayed for hits by Frechette and Trask, allowing the first three on base to score and pretty much seal the win for the Portables and give them a 2-6 record, while BC dropped to 5-3. Veteran hurler Donald Hood got the win, Joe Manzo took the loss.
Game 2 was interesting as things see-sawed back and forth before The Land scored on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 9-8 over Remax. The visitors scored a run in the first, but the hosts scored two for a 2-1 lead before Remax plated five runs to lead 6-2. The Land made it close with two more in the third before the real estaters scored one in the fifth and sixth innings to lead 8-4 going into the last half of the sixth inning. The Land managed to tie things up and set the stage for extra-inning excitement.
Via extra-inning rules, Andrew Coulombe, who made the last out of the previous inning, was put on second to start things off, and with one on and one out, the Land's Steve Flynn walked to put the winning run in scoring position before Kevin Allain reached on a fielder's choice, forcing Coulombe at third. Nick Fournier singled Flynn to third before Billy Carleton singled to drive in the walk-off game-winning run to give the Land a hard-fought and exciting win. Allain got the win for the top-seeded Land at 6-2, while Rollie Poirier took the loss, with his team dropping to 3-5.
Both teams had a ton of hits, with The Land's Flynn scoring two runs and contributing a hit and the big base on balls in the eighth, Deke Gagne had two hits and two runs scored, as did Gavin Cook. Fournier had two hits and a run scored and of course, Carleton had the big two-out game-winning hit.
Remax swung the bats well with Matt Saprano contributing three hits, a walk and three runs scored, Carlos Borrayo with three hits, Poirier also had three hits and two runs scored, while both Mark Bisson and Brandon Gilbert each having a hit, a walk and a run scored. Thanks again Mel Morin for her bookkeeping skills!
The next action will take place on Monday, July 27, at Libby's Field, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.