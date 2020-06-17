In Monday night Gorham Men's League Softball action under ideal (albeit dusty) conditions, Berlin City defeated The Land 12-10 in Game No. 1, while Remax bested Go Time 11-6 in the nightcap. All four teams stand at 1-1 in early season actions. Thanks again to Ryan Richard for providing me with highlights of both games.
Game 1 saw Berlin City score two runs in the first inning thanks in part to two bunt singles by Ryan Fortin and Jesse Deblois, while the Land's Travis L'Hereux's solo home run cut the lead in half.
A big eight-run inning by BC gave them a seemingly comfortable 10-1 lead but the Land answered back with eight runs of their own in one inning to make it close again, 10-9. Fortunately Ethan Enman hit a solo home run, which proved to be the game-winner. They did add an insurance run to go up 12-9 before Ryan Richard hit a solo homer to make it 12-10, which ended the scoring.
The winners were paced by Luke Enman's three hits along with two hits each from Fortin and Evan Arsenault. For the losers, L-Hereux was 3-3 (his first game of the season after he and his wife had a baby on Opening Night), while Gavin Cook and Steve Flynn chipped in with two hits apiece.
Winning hurler Dan Croteau gave up 10 runs on 14 hits, while Kevin Allain gave up 12 runs on 15 hits in a losing cause.
Game 2 was a match-up of two veteran chuckers, Rollie Poirier for Remax and Don Hood for Go Time — and they did not disappoint — as it was an exciting game from start to finish. Remax scored twice early with the big hits coming from an Erik Tremblay single and an RBI double by Jameson Levesque, who later scored the second run.
Go Time cut the lead in half, before Remax's Brandon Gilbert cleared the loaded bases with an inside-the-park home run to extend their lead.
Later, hits by Don Picard, Craig Melanson and Jeff Gagnon produced three runs to make things a bit closer. However, the 11-6 lead held up as Poirier bore down to shut the door and get the win.
Remax spread the wealth around offensively as Tremblay, Matt Soprano and Carlos Borrayo had two hits apiece, while Go Time's Melanson, Gagnon and Bryan Hood also had a pair of hits.
Poirier got the win giving up 6 runs on 15 hits, while Hood took the loss, surrendering those 11 runs on 13 hits.
Check the web page for upcoming action (every Monday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Libby's Field) and results.
The Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park is in full swing with plenty of exciting races taking place over there in Groveton.
I do get the results from my good friend Fred Gilbert, and I only have room for the top three finishers in each race. You can Google or Facebook the Riverside Speedway and get full reports and results of all the action.
Scottie Fraziers 2 to Go Tiger Sportsman: 1. Jon Brill; 2. Shawn Knight and 3. Nick Gilcris.
E Keys 4 Cars Formular Four: 1. Chris Caron; 2. Erin Airen and 3. Ray King.
Claudette and Dean's Place Dare Devils-Veterans: 1. Brady Heath; 2. Mekaylah Bowen and 3. Cassie Leonard.
Dare Devils- Rookies: 1. Evan Gilbert; 2. Daniel Stinson and 3. McKenna Merchant.
White Mountains Community College Bone Stocks 4 Cyl: 1. Ryan Heuser; 2. Nick Ogden and 3. Travis Moulton.
WMCC 6 + 8 Cyl: 1. Mike Sherburne; 2. Jason Ball and 3. Stephanie Welcome.
350 Super: 1. Bobby Chartier; 2. Dave Helliwell and 3. Leslie Keyser.
