BERLIN — Coach Dan Mackin begins his first year at the helm of the Berlin High baseball team, with assistance and JV coach coming from BHS alumni and student/athlete Travis Houle, also in his first year.
The Mountaineers came out of the gates swinging red-hot bats in the opening week of the season as they notched an 8-2 home victory over visiting Laconia on April 14 and then scored a 20-1 road win at Colebrook on Monday behind a no-hot effort by pitcher Jeremyha Dow.
Mackin will call upon seniors Tyler Rousseau and Dom Paradis to be the leaders of this year's squad and will depend on upperclassmen Jake Mercier, Carter Poulin, Ben Estrella, Kam Huntoon and Griffin Melanson to provide keys to the team's success.
Freshman Kolin Melanson and sophomores Brody Duquette, Keija Morton, Jeremyha Dow and Isiah Maddox will be called upon regularly to contribute to the team’s success both now and in the years to come.
Junior Jorge Horter, along with a slew of freshmen, including Jamison Walsh, Jason Sweat, Brady Poulin, Evan Poulin, Hayden Poulin, Brian Perry and Dylan Borders will be getting some very valuable varsity experience during this 2021 season.
Berlin High has a 14-game regular-season schedule and according to Coach Mackin, "Key matchups will come against the White Mountains Regional Spartans, Kennett Eagles, Gorham Huskies, Colebrook Mohawks, Newfound Bears and Littleton Crusaders.”
As has been the case throughout the 2020-21 high school sports seasons, last fall and this winter, all Division III teams will make the postseason, which will be randomly drawn for seeds at the end of the regular season.
Mackin added: “Even though wins and losses will not technically count towards playoff seedings, I am still looking for my boys to improve on a game-to-game basis. I am really looking forward to getting back on to the field after losing last season to COVID-19. It was certainly a letdown, gearing up for what would have been my first season on the bench before the pandemic put a screeching halt to all things including sports. Nonetheless, this is a solid group of boys who I believe have the right mix of experience and youth to be a solid ball team. The preseason has gone very well, with players practicing six days a week in preparation for our first game and the remainder of the season."
And finally, as Coach Mackin explained, "Quality pitching will be a key to success for this group and we will look to Carter Poulin, Griffin Melanson, Kolin Melanson, Kam Huntoon and Jeremyha Dow to provide us with solid innings to keep us afloat. Dom Paradis may also be called upon at times to throw.
“Offensively, look for Ben Estrella to utilize his speed at the top of the order, while Tyler Rousseau, Dom Paradis, Griffin Melanson and Jake Mercier will round out the first half of the Mountaineer lineup."
Berlin opened its season on a positive note with a solid 8-2 win over Division II Laconia. The visiting Sachems opened things up with a run in the top of the first inning, but Berlin came right back when Tyler Rousseau doubled and scored on a Kam Huntoon RBI single.
Laconia scored another run in the top of the second and held that 2-1 lead until the Mountaineers tied it up in the bottom half of the fourth with Jacob Mercier scoring on a defensive lapse.
The bats came alive in the last half of the fifth when the hosts scored three runs, started by a Ben Estrella walk, a stolen base, an RBI triple by Rousseau, a Dom Paradis walk and a Huntoon RBI double.
The Mounties continued the offensive onslaught in the next frame with three more runs, when Estrella singled, stole second and advanced on a Rousseau sac bunt. Paradis walked again and both scored on a Griffin Melanson hit, followed by a double by Mercier which platted Melanson.
Kam Huntoon not only threw seven innings of two-run, seven strikeout ball but also went 2-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI.
Coach Mackin, enjoying his first varsity team win, said, "It was nice to get that first win of the season. The boys really focused during the preseason and it paid off as did working the count on both of Laconia's pitchers. Kam pitched a strong game for us and the bats woke up when we needed them to."
Along with Huntoon, other stars at the plate were Rousseau, 2-3 with an RBI; Estrella, 1-3; G. Melanson, 2 -4 with two RBI; and Mercier, 1-3, with an RBI.
Dow threw a no-hitter against Colebrook in the five-inning shortened by the 12-run mercy rule with the Mountaineers finishing on top 20-1. Dow had trouble in the first inning with 3 walks and a hit batter to give Colebrook its only run of the game. He walked eight on the day but struck out 12 to go along with his no-no.
Berlin scored eight runs in the first inning before the Mohawks recorded an out. Jake Mercier hit a two-run double off the top of the fence, just missing a home run, to get things going. Hitting stars were Ben Estrella, 1-3; Tyler Rousseau, 3-5, with three runs scored and three RBI; Dom Paradis, 3-3, four runs scored and three RBI; Kam Huntoon, 2-3, three runs scored; and Griffin Melanson, 3-3, with four runs scored and four RBI.
Kolin Melanson, Brody Duquette and Haden Poulin all recorded their first career varsity hits.
"It was a great all around effort for my boys today,” Coach Dan Mackin said. “We hit the ball extremely well and it was exciting to be part of Jeremyah's no-hitter. We continue to improve each and every day."
