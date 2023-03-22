CONCORD — Berlin High’s Makenna Peare and Jeremyah Dow have received Division III All-State, Honorable Mention accolades for their play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week.
Peare, a senior, was one of 15 girls to receive Honorable Mention this winter.
Conant senior Brynn Rautiola was named the Division III Player of the Year, while Hopkinson’s Patrick Roye was selected as the Coach of the Year for DIII.
Joining Rautiola on All-State, First-Team, were fellow Conant senior Emma Tenters; Winnisquam junior Lauren MacDonald; Stevens senior Alyssa Paquette and junior Kiley Bundy; and Newfound senior Malina Bohlmann.
Six girls made All-State, Second-Team, including three from Concord Christian (senior EmmaSmith, sophomore Lilli Carlisle and freshman Sarah Muir), along with Kearsarge senior Ella Stocker; Hopkinton sophomore Shaylee Murdough; and Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia.
Joining Peare on Honorable Mention are Gilford senior Vanessa Flanders; Newport sophomore Taylor Fellows; Prospect Mountain senior Ella Misiaszek and freshman Sophia Capsalis; Hopkinton seniors Maddie Carmichael and Elise Miner; Monadnock senior Bree Lawrence; Kearsarge sophomore Tessa Marinello; St. Thomas senior Abby Ryder; Hillsboro senior Emily Howell; Fall Mountain sophomore Clara Stewart; Stevens senior Tara Sullivan; and White Mountains Regional junior Ainsley Savage.
Rautiola also headlines the Division III All-Defensive Team along with Concord Christian’s Muir; Monadnock’s Shaylee Brannon; Hopkinton’s Miner; Kearsarge’s Stocker; and Bella Bovell of Stevens.
For the boys, Gilford’s Jalen Reese was named the Division III Player of the Year, while David Morrisette of St. Thomas was selected as the Division III Coach of the Year by his peers.
Reese and his brother, Isiah, were both named All-State, First-Tram along with Mascoma senior Zach Thompson; Campbell senior Colton Martel; St. Thomas freshman AJ Reinerston; and Winnisquam senior Anthony Boomer.
Named to the Second-Team were Hopkinton juniors Marek Joppa and Will Tanuvasa along with Newport senior Hayden LaClair; Campbell junior Austin McHugh; Conant junior Manny Hodgson; and Belmont sophomore Keegan Martinez.
Joining Dow on the Honorable Mention list were St. Thomas juniors Will Mollica and Brady Rogers; Somersworth senior Aiden Heffron; Monadnock senior Evan Dumaine; Belmont senior Sam Reposa; Strevens senior Hunter Larocque; Conant sophomore Jared Nagle; White Mountains Regional junior Avery Woodbury; Hopkinton junior Abram Standefer; Hillsboro senior Zack Coombs; Raymond sophomore Drezell Duffaut; Mascoma sophomore Taner Moulton; Gilford senior Sam Cheek; and Newport sophomore Aaron Fellows.
Named to the Division III All-Defensive Team were Gilford’s Isiah Reese; Brady Rogers, junior from St. Thomas; Noah Aframe, a sophomore from Hopkinton; Campbell sophomore Jashawn Hawkins; and Mascoma junior Aiden Smith.
This year’s Jack Ford Awards were presented to Monadock seniors Gabe Hill for the boys and to Bree Lawrence for the girls.
Initiated in 2007, the scholar awards are named after Jack Ford, the NHBCO founder and a longtime Winnacunnet and Hampton basketball coach and teacher. Ford, who died in 2010, encouraged study and service as well as sports and sportsmanship.
