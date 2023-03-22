Berlin hoop - Peare and Dow All-State

Berlin High’s Makenna Peare (left) and Jeremyah Dow have received Division III All-State, Honorable Mention accolades for their play on the basketball court this winter. (CRAIG MELANSON PHOTO)

CONCORD — Berlin High’s Makenna Peare and Jeremyah Dow have received Division III All-State, Honorable Mention accolades for their play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week.

Peare, a senior, was one of 15 girls to receive Honorable Mention this winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.