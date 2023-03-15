MANCHESTER — It’s awful hard to beat a good team three times in a row, but that’s what Belmont-Gilford did against the three-time defending state champion Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team this winter. The Bulldogs capped off their sensational season by beating the Mountaineers 4-1 to win the Division III State Championship at Southern New Hampshire Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.
This was a championship rematch. Last March, the Mountaineers hoisted the championship plaque, beating the Bulldogs 3-1.
Belmont-Gilford last won the state title in 2015 when it beat Berlin-Gorham 3-2.
Berlin-Gorham (17-4) left it all on the ice and surprised many hockey pundits who said the Mountaineers were rebuilding after losing so many talented players to graduation. Coach Mike Poulin got the most out of this group and the team showed its championship metal by beating a game Pembroke-Campbell 4-2 in the semifinals at Plymouth State University on March 8 to punch its ticket to the title game.
SHNU Arena had become the Mountaineers’ home away from home. They stepped onto the ice Saturday hoping to win their fourth title in as many years but Belmont-Gilford (19-1) had something to prove.
The Bulldogs beat the Mounties 4-2 at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena in Berlin on Jan. 4 and topped them 4-1 at Laconia Ice Arena on Feb. 4.
The first period in the third encounter was a chess match with each team calculating the other’s move. Belmont-Gilford struck first beating Kolin Melanson on a shot from defenseman Nate Gerbig to grab a 1-0 lead.
Berlin-Gorham responded when Brody Duquette’s hard work paid off and he tied the contest with three minutes left in the first period. That was the last celebration for the boys from the North Country.
The Bulldogs took over in the second period and carried the play. Player of the Year candidate Evan Guerin scored two unanswered goals to give the No. 1 seeds a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.
Berlin-Gorham was looking for a little repeat of its semi-final game but Belmont-Gilford’s goalie Carson Mcreevy kept the Mountaineers at bay.
Guerin completed his hat trick and give Belmont-Gilford a commanding 4-1 lead. The Mountaineers did not give up but this was the Bulldog’s night. They outshot the No. 2 seeds 35-19 and Melanson turned in several terrific saves to keep his troops in the game.
“Berlin is a great team and they play the game the right way, our layered defense was solid and limited Berlin’s opportunities,” Belmont-Gilford Coach Jason Parent, a Berlin High graduate, said. “Carson made the saves when he needed to and we capitalized on our scoring opportunities”
At the Frozen Four, this was the third meeting between Berlin-Gorham and Pembroke-Campbell. The Mountaineers won the first game 1-0 on opening night in Berlin on Dec. 12, but the PAC took the second contest 4-2 at its barn on Jan. 21.
Like the finals, the first period was full of nerves and feeling each other out process as shots were few and far between, The PAC held a 3-1 shot advantage after the opening 15 minutes.
After a scoreless first period, both teams came to life and provided fans with plenty of end-to-end action. Pembroke-Campbell drew first blood early in the second period scoring on a two-on-one break, but that goal only fueled the Mounties.
Berlin-Gorham started taking control of the play but had nothing to show for its efforts. Against the run of play, the PAC doubled their lead with two minutes left in the second period with a power play goal.
B-G outshot the No. 3 seeds 17-9 in the second period yet trailed 2-0 with 15 minutes left in one team’s season.
The third period belonged to the Mountaineers much to the delight of their fans. Cam Pake took a pass from Landyn Croteau and beat the P-C goalie with a great shot from the slot to make it a 2-1 game.
B-G kept the pressure up and Brody Duquette tied the contest with an unassisted goal at the seven-minute mark.
Melanson was not going to be outdone and the talented netminder made three great saves in a row to keep the game tied and then Michael Cote Jr. brought the whole Berlin-Gorham crowd to its feet when he scored and put the defending champs in front for the first time all night with about four minutes left in the game.
Nail biting, heart pumping, whatever you want to call it, the last two minutes were it! With just over 30 seconds left, Landyn Boucher put the icing on the victory cake by scoring an empty net goal from beyond center ice.
Berlin-Gorham outshot Pembroke-Campbell 29-17 in the win to advance to the finals.
Belmont-Gilford handled its business in the first semi-final at PSU by beating No. 5 Kingswood 5-0 with five different guys scoring. Owen and Evan Guerin (whose dad played for Berlin back in the day), Rory Doris, Aiden Mckenzie and Brayden Mercier had the goals.
“We’re excited for the challenge and happy to have the opportunity to participate in back-to-back championship games,” Coach Parent said. “I really think this game has a special feeling to it with all the different ties to each community and the two programs. It will be another great battle.”
Great season Berlin-Gorham and great job Coach Poulin for always being prepared.
