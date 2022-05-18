GORHAM — The second annual Wayne F. King Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham.
Proceeds will benefit the Wayne F. King Memorial Golf Scholarship which will provide an annual scholarship to a graduating senior at Gorham High School.
The tournament was created to honor Wayne King, a local educator who worked in the Berlin, White Mountains Regional District, and was employed in the SAU 20 district at the time of his death in February of 2021. Friends created the annual golf tournament to celebrate King and raise money each year for a scholarship in his name.
This four-person, scramble format tournament is looking for golfers who want to enjoy a fun day of golf while celebrating the legacy of a great man. The entry fee is $75 per golfer ($300 per team) and includes green fees, cart, shirt, goodie bags, lunch and prizes. Organizers recommend people sign up early as they expect the tournament to sell out based on the interest they have received. Check the website at sites.google.com/sau20.org/king-memorial-golf-tournament/home for registration information or to sign up to become a sponsor or to donate for this great cause.
“We are honored to gather together to provide scholarship assistance to students Wayne fought so hard for,” organizers said in a news release announcing the tournament. "Wayne was known for always putting others ahead of himself, this new scholarship fund promises to inspire future learners to believe in themselves and to create a legacy of giving back — everything that Wayne believed in.”
