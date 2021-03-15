To the editor:
A recent letter by Vaughn Roy in the Sun alleged that President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Gender Equality would destroy women’s sports by allowing transgender women to compete and take over women’s sports due to their superior ability as former males. This assertion is false.
The claim was originally made this month by Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall who falsely stated that a study published in December’s British Journal of Sports Medicine found that transgender women athletes ran the 1.5 mile an average of 12 percent faster than other women. This claim was then picked up and amplified on FOX News by lyin’ Tucker Carlson and his sycophant cheerleaders, ultimately finding its way into the Sun, courtesy of Mr. Roy.
And now for the facts:
1) The study actually looked at transgender U.S. Air Force women in their mid to late 20’s, not college-age athletes.
2) It found that transgender subjects, on average, ran faster than their counterparts in short sprint races like the 1.5-mile race, but that this difference subsided considerably after two years of hormone treatments.
3) There was no perceptible advantage in other athletic contests, such as weight lifting and track events, after two years.
4) Even with their initial advantage in speed running, transgender subjects did not place higher than the tenth percentile of women runner athletes generally.
The authors of the study chided the senator, and Carlson, for cherry-picking elements of the study in order to turn their conclusion on its head for partisan political purposes in support of their phony “culture war.” Contrary to Carlson and Vaughn’s “sky is falling” scenario, the evidence strongly suggests that ending gender discrimination in sports is not going to “destroy” women’s sports, or even perceptibly affect it.
This reminds me of when my son played Little League baseball back in Massachusetts, when they first let girls try out for the boys’ teams. Two girls made it into the league the first year, selected by the same team. They became pitchers. Not a single boy in the league could hit their fast ball. They brought their team to the playoffs single-handedly. Seems to me that gender equality in sports is not new, nor necessarily a threat to women. But it might just be a threat to the male Neanderthal ego!
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
