To the editor:
“The crowd loves strong men. The crowd is like a woman.”
“If only we can give them faith that mountains can be moved, they will accept the illusion that mountains are moveable, and thus an illusion may become reality.”
“We do not argue with those who disagree with us, we destroy them.”
“This is the epitaph I want on my tomb: Here lies one of the most intelligent animals who ever appeared on the face of the earth.”
These quotes, taken from a narcissistic, megalomaniacal fascist, fairly sum up the mindset of a racist known for replacing democracy with a cult of personality by using repetitive lies, xenophobia, press threats, misogynistic rants, boasts of superior intelligence and loyalty tests for everyone in government.
No, I am not referring to Donald Trump, but Benito Mussolini, “Il Duce,” Dictator of Italy, originator of fascism and mentor of Adolph Hitler. Historian Michael Beschloss states that not since Mussolini have we seen the tactics now being used by Trump to acquire power, including deployment of white-supremacist vigilantes, the use of repetitive “Great Lie” propaganda and voter suppression. Trump has even adopted his practice of scowl-faced, “strong-man liveshots” from the balcony.
They say Trump doesn’t read, but he reads Mussolini and Hitler. Ivana said he kept Hitler’s speeches on his night table. Trump, himself, admitted in 2016 to reading Mussolini’s speeches after being caught plagiarizing them in tweets.
The beginning of the end for Mussolini was in 1940, after his ally Hitler had taken over 15 countries in Europe.
Mussolini whined that he, too, should have European and not just African countries to dominate, so Hitler sent him to invade the Balkans. After Yugoslavia and Albania, Mussolini confronted Greece on Oct. 28, demanding it surrender. The Greeks said “OXI” (“NO”). Greece stood alone against the fascist juggernaut.
Great Britain had been neutralized. The United States and Soviet Union had declared neutrality. Yet the Greeks, led by four generals, including my great uncle of whom I am most proud, eviscerated Mussolini’s troops in just weeks, pushing him deep back into Albania.
Humiliated, Mussolini needed Hitler to rescue him with an overwhelming force. It took the Nazis months to securely occupy Greece, whose people fought ferociously and continued with a relentless underground resistance, even as the Nazis slaughtered civilians in every public square.
Greece lost a higher percentage of civilians in the war than any European country except Poland. Hitler got preoccupied in Greece and delayed invading the Soviet Union, then getting trapped there in their freezing winter.
Nazi Field Marshall Wilhelm Keitel said that cost Hitler the war.
Churchill stated, "Hence, we will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes fight like Greeks."
Mussolini never regained his stature. In the end, his own people executed him, hanging him upside down in a public square to humiliate his followers and deter them from lying about his fate.
This Oct. 28 on the 80th anniversary of “OXI” Day, Greeks will parade in the streets shouting “OXI,” as they do each year to remind the world that fascism doesn’t stop until it is stopped.
This election, Americans can be heroes by voting like Greeks to say “OXI” (pronounced “Oh-hee”) to the American Mussolini before fascism takes further hold in America. In English, that’s “Bye-Don.” See you at the polls!
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
