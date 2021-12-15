To the editor:
America is turning to communism close to home now. School board member Morin being against a parents choice to education is not the American way. He forgets that tax dollars are the people's money and funding education of choice should be with the people's money and vouchers are right for education. Representative Theberge and others should support vouchers, it is the only tool parents have to ensure their children are educated the way THEY want! Bounties will be effective in keeping Morin's type of indoctrination out of our school.
Masks are ineffective against COVID, if they were COVID would have been gone long ago. Vaccines are ineffective since people who are vaccinated still get COVID. If a COVID death is reported, it should include information on if they were vaccinated, this would be informative. The best vaccine is having had COVID, it is real immunity and not even mentioned or recognized. Information is being intentionally withheld so the powers that be can keep people in fear and in control. Therapeutics that work are being lied about and not used to help people get better. Our government is now controlled by communist democrats who will bring America down while China's stranglehold grows. Only the truth will set you free, and the truth is not being reported. Wake up people! Freedom is slipping away.
Ronald Demers
Berlin
