To the editor:
As a New Hampshire resident, I am highly encouraging our local North Country residents to step up and take action to help control this COVID-19 pandemic that has taken control of our lives. Over 500,000 people have died, and we cannot allow this to continue on.
The state of Massachusetts requires all of their state residents that travel over state lines, including into our own, to follow quarantine standards when they return from high risk states. Given that this is based on an “honesty system,” I would find it difficult to believe people are following these guidelines, especially since cases and deaths are not going away. We need to report out of state vehicles with their plate numbers, with the number of people we’ve observed in the vehicle, along with the date, and report that information back to the state of Massachusetts to ensure that these travelers are following the proper quarantine guidelines.
I’m aware that out of state residents travel from Massachusetts to New Hampshire for essential work purposes, but my main concern is that the majority of privileged travelers whom travel in the area are strictly for recreation and then return back to their respective state and bring back a deadly disease to marginalized communities. To allow people from out of state to travel into our small towns is not going to help bring this COVID-19 pandemic back to a manageable, safe level, unless we step up and take control, and report these out of state residents back to their respective state. It’s the only way for us to protect our family members, friends, and the marginalized communities from this dangerous pandemic.
We have to be compassionate about our communities and make small sacrifices to make a better and safer world for everyone.
Robin Heather
Lancaster
