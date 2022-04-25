For what it is worth, I want to publicly thank my son, Carl, and daughter, Kathy, for I believe extending my life by many years.
Back in 1978, when they were 11 and 14 years old, we would be driving somewhere, and I smoked about a pack of cigarettes a day, so I would light one up, and they would sneak the window open a ways, and I would say roll that window up, and they would say, "Stop smoking."
So, after Mother's Day, I told my wife to buy the (one-step-at-a-time quit-smoking filters) and have the kids give them to me for Father's Day and I would do my best to quit.
The first filter didn't do much but when I pulled the second one apart and saw the tar (nicotine) that has been going in my lungs it was not I want to quit, but with God's help I will quit (not many things are harder).
Aug. 19, 1978, at 11 p.m., I put my ashtrays downstairs and threw what I had left of cigarettes in the garbage and had to tell myself many times the first couple of years that I was stronger than the awful cigarettes (it was hard).
I still have many heath issues related to smoking from age 14 to just under 44 but I am very thankful I gave them up.
I was in a store and noticed the price of cigarettes. So the other day, I set down with a calculator counted the days I have been without those things and assumed the average price from then to now at $6 a pack and I have saved $94,980, and I am still alive at 84 years of age.
My real reason for writing this is (I hope) this can cause someone else to quit or better yet some young child to not get started. I wish I had the $94,980 but was able to enjoy a lot that I would not have been able to if I were still smoking. More likely I would not be here, but, with God's help, I am.
