To the editor:
Every 10 years, after the census is complete, lawmakers across the U.S. redraw voting district lines to account for changes in population. Our Constitution requires that each person’s vote be counted equally, and voting district lines are supposed to be drawn in a way that supports this principle.
Yet many lawmakers are gleefully redrawing lines in such a way as to make it nearly impossible for their political adversaries to win elections, as if democracy were a game to be won and not a cherished form of governance that gives ultimate power to “We the People.”
This manipulation of voting district lines to hold onto power, regardless of voters’ will, is called “gerrymandering.” Some N.H. lawmakers are pushing the idea, and if they get away with it, their new, unfair lines will remain in effect for the next decade. This means that for ten years, decisions about our economy, the pandemic, climate change, criminal justice, health care, education and many other important issues will be made by legislators who were not fairly elected.
The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on the Freedom to Vote Act. This bill provides minimum national standards to guarantee the fair representation that Americans of both parties expect, including a prohibition of partisan gerrymandering.
Please call Senator Shaheen (603) 647-7500 and Senator Hassan (603) 622-2204 to let them know you support fair elections and want to see the Freedom to Vote Act passed as soon as possible.
Mary Wilke
Concord
