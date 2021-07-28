To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of CCNH:
All of the COVID-19 test results have been received and all are negative. We have one positive resident, and zero staff with COVID-19.
The second floor can now reopen for social visits and group activities. The third floor will not reopen until further notice. Compassionate care visits may be scheduled through the Social Services Office, ext. 2017.
Staff and visitors will continue to wear N95 masks until we are cleared of outbreak status. Our next test date for all staff is scheduled for Monday, and residents on Tuesday.
All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, if you live in the same household or have had prolonged close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, please do not visit until 14 days from your last contact with that person or 14 days beyond their isolation period. You may call our Infection Preventionist, Connie Croteau, RN, if you have any questions, she will be able to advise you when it will be safe for you to schedule your next visit.
If you are local to Berlin, Coos County Family Health Services offers COVID-19 vaccines, call their Pleasant Street office at (603) 752-2040 to learn more. If you live outside of the Berlin area, call 2-1-1 and their operators will be able to advise you where the closes clinic is to your location.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
