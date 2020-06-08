To the editor:
Is it time to consider actual, evidence-based data about the COVID-19 pandemic?
Or should we still rely on data prognosticated by inaccurate computer models before we even had a chance to gather any hard facts?
The CDC website has actual data compiled from February through May showing a steep rise and then a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases, following the pattern of most influenza-type illnesses.
The number of deaths from this virus is tragic as is true of the number of deaths from pneumonia and influenza tabulated on the website, but the overall percentage of COVID-19 deaths is one-hundredth of 1 percent of the U.S. population.
Thankfully, our county's five cases were not fatal.
Since we are the least densely populated of New Hampshire's counties and do not travel by public transport, this would be an expected result, even though we have a large proportion of elderly in the county. Our nursing homes are doing a wonderful job of caring for and protecting our white-haired population.
Next question: How do we slow the spread of this illness even more and, hopefully, curb a future comeback?
Thousands of doctors agree that California's lower-than-expected mortality rate is due to herd immunity built up during the state's flu outbreak in late fall before COVID-19 was identified and a lockdown was imposed.
The Hoover Institute of Stanford University concluded that "vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem."
A vaccine, by many accounts, may be on the horizon thanks to the president's deregulation efforts and his solicitation of help from the country's private sector, which does a phenomenal job of mobilizing to produce ventilators, PPE, and mobile hospitals for hotspots that arose in a few states.
A vaccine isn't a sure thing, however, since the SARS and MERS viruses still don't have cures. Medicines, such as Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir, have proven to be effective against this virus if taken before a ventilator is required.
Doctors all over the world have been using these regimens with amazing results.
Because this was a novel virus introduced from a foreign land, the first steps taken to combat it were quick solutions to a complex problem. In the end, even though COVID-19 is predominantly a disease contracted by older people with underlying health problems, a lockdown of the entire "non-essential" population was thought to be the answer.
A third question: With new, evidence-based data, is a lockdown of most economic and social interactions necessary now?
One disturbing result of this lockdown is that hospitals that have concentrated efforts on helping their COVID-19 patients have seen a drastic drop in the number of people with dire health problems come to them for help, due to fear of contracting the virus.
In a sadly ironic twist, the places that have set aside entire units for dealing with the virus are having to close other life-saving units within their hospitals for lack of patients. Many health professionals are being laid off and hospitals are in financial straits.
The vibrant economic health of our country has deteriorated, as well. Millions have lost jobs and are struggling to feed their families while dealing with stress, depression, and non-COVID-19 diseases.
When has it ever been advisable for healthy people to be forced to self-quarantine at home instead of getting out into fresh air and sunshine? (Gov. Andrew Cuomo was shocked to find that data from 100 New York hospitals shows that 66 percent of new virus-related admissions were people who had been staying home.).
Since when do governors dictate to free people what jobs are non-essential and when they'll be allowed to earn a living again? Since when is it OK for certain governors to set prisoners free but lock up pastors and hairdressers and restaurant owners who are trying to save their churches and businesses? Since when should abortion clinics and liquor stores be open, but churches and parks be closed?
Temporary crises have never negated our God-given rights enumerated in the Constitution. Why now?
Last question: Can a nation that has come through wars, depressions, and other pandemics protect its most vulnerable population and at the same time, return to its robust tradition of freedom and justice for all? The American people have always risen to a challenge. I believe we will again.
Kathy Longenecker
Gorham
