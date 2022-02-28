To the editor:

In his letter, Merle Burke of Bedford said that he didn’t understand public health measures regarding COVID since no current program protects him from disease.

Mosquito control is a public health program that reduces mosquito-borne disease; you may still get bitten by a mosquito.

Public and private septic systems are required for public health; you may still get sick, you still have to have a septic system.

Public health is about statistical outcomes, not personal health guarantees. Public health measures work, even if you can’t see it from your individual perspective.

Jim Mesthene

Dummer

