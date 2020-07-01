To the editor:
Serenity Steps Peer Support Center will be having a road toll fundraiser Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This will be a chance to show your support for what we do. We are asking you to help us help you, or someone you care about.
Peer support is a non-medical way for peers to support each other. A way to both learn about and try out new ways to make relationships work for both people, a way to look at where you are and where you want to be and then figure out (with the support of your peers) how to start creating that life.
Recovery is hard but people can recover. Peer support can make that journey easier.
Peers have been where you are. We understand the fear and pain that journey can make. But together, change is possible.
We offer a variety of support options: groups, educational events and one-to-one peer support. We also offer fun activities and social interactions.
Serenity Steps has been in Berlin since 2003 and has been providing support to area people who are struggling with emotional, mental health and substance misuse problems.
If you are tired of spinning your wheels and getting nowhere, please consider coming in. There are no fees, no waitlists and no referrals. All you need to work with us is the desire to have a different life — a desire to change things in your life.
In these difficult times, we understand money may be tight, it sure is for us. The money we raise will help us provide the means to do our mission.
Please help us plug our funding gap. Please donate at our road toll.
Thank you.
Ellen Tavino
Serenity Steps
Berlin
