To the editor:
I feel compelled to write in response to statements made by a small minority of employees of North Country Healthcare who are protesting the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a recent statement there is the following assertion: "My vaccination status doesn't actually affect others." I beg to strongly disagree. Yes, it's possible to have a breakthrough infection if one is vaccinated and potentially to spread the virus but this is much much more likely if you are not vaccinated.
Infections are currently surging and this surge is being driven almost entirely by unvaccinated individuals.
Daily new infections are three to four times higher in states where vaccination rates are low compared to states with over 66 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.
In New Hampshire, unvaccinated individuals make up 97 percent of all cases reported from Jan. 20 to Sept. 8, as well as 94 percent of hospitalizations and 95 percent of deaths due to COVID-19.
The unvaccinated are driving up infections, filling up hospital and ICU beds and prolonging the pandemic.
The COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. Even under emergency use authorization they have received thorough, albeit expedited, evaluation for safety and efficacy.
Absent a valid medical exemption, there is no reason not to be vaccinated. This pandemic is a public health crisis. Isolation of persons who test positive, vaccinations and wearing a mask in indoor public places are the only means we have to end this pandemic.
Dr. Thomas Meredith
Milan
