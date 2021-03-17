To the editor:
The Berlin Public library will host a spring-themed book read and craft for children up to age 6 on Facebook Live, Tuesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Please call the library at (603) 752-5210 to schedule a time to pick up your child’s free craft kit. Call or email if you have any questions.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page for future story time announcements, as well as “Maker Mondays” where you can tune in live for cool crafts, science experiments, and other fun stuff.
“See” you there.
Denise A. Torres
Children’s Librarian, Berlin Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.