To the editor:
White Mountain Post 2520 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America had a road toll on Aug. 28 scheduled from 0700 until 1900.
Unfortunately, we were forced to shut down early due to a political rally and Blue Lives Matter protest that set up in our close proximity. VFW National Headquarters is clear; members can not be associated with events of this sort while wearing a VFW hat or uniform.
I attempted to reason with the organizer while they were setting up. I explained our position and told him we were not opposed to his messages but because we are a veterans organization we could not be a part of or give the appearance we were a part of their rally. I asked if they could move to another location or at least move to the west side of the park on Pleasant Street away from our location. I was met with hostility, he pointed at his Blue lives Matter sign and said “I’ll bet you don’t like that sign, do you?” Then I was briefed on the First and Second Amendments. Clearly, they weren’t going to move. I was left with no choice but to shut down.
Flashbacks to the 1960s and 70s:
I haven’t been met with such hostility and disrespect since I wore my blue and green battle dress uniforms in the 1960s and 70s when we were spat upon and cursed at by protesters and the general public. It pains me to think we may be going back to the days when veterans are not respected.
We do want to thank everyone that did donate to our cause and thanked us for serving. Our Mayor the Honorable Paul Grenier has assured us we can have another road toll at a later date.
CMSgt. Floyd L. Burlock USAF, Retired
Commander, Post 2520 (No one does more for veterans)
Berlin
