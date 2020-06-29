To the editor:
I’m writing to urge readers to wear masks when in public.
While we have been very lucky here in the North Country to have been relatively spared so far in regards to the spread of COVID-19, our time is inevitably coming (especially as we see more and more out-of-state visitors).
There is overwhelming evidence that shows the effectiveness masks have at reducing transmission of the virus.
It is an act of community care and collectivism, two attributes that have a long history here and make Coos the special place that it is.
I understand the importance of supporting our local businesses, staying connected to loved ones, and needing to enjoy the warm months of summer, but we must do so safely.
Public health, the health of our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues, should not be political.
It should just be an effort to do the best thing for everyone, and right now the doctors and scientists are saying that is to wear a mask, avoid indoor spaces, and stay at least 6 feet apart.
It’s a good time to get educated about this disease, so that we can all do our best to fight it.
Be Well,
C Galloway
Berlin
