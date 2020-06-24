To the editor:
I had to chuckle when I picked up today’s paper. There was a full page ad thanking all the people who donated to the Nansen Ski Jump Project. I have to question “what is the Nansen Ski Jump Restoration Project.” Is it to restore the area or just a name? Because part of the Nansen Ski Area is the Nansen Wayside Park on the opposite side of the street and the grass looks like it hasn’t been cut yet this year. Too bad that some of the money collected couldn’t be used to hire someone to mow the grass
Bill Dwyer
Berlin
