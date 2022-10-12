To the editor:

I think we can agree that we don’t want our democracy thwarted by dictators from foreign lands meddling in our affairs. OPEC's recent move to drive up oil prices, in alignment with Russia right before a mid-term election in the United States, is just that. Their actions remind us that we must reduce our dependence on foreign oil in order to thwart the ability of thugs like Putin to use oil as leverage to affect U.S. policy.

