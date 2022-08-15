Two weeks ago, two young women were in a car with the wording Berlin Assessment. One had a clipboard and the other one was driving. They didn’t bother to get out of the vehicle, they just parking with the car idling.
I stated to them, “How can you do a proper assessment when you’re sitting in the car. You can’t see/tell if there are steps, etc. on back of properties.”
I explained that I had a building permit that stated a much larger deck than what we actually have, there is no enclosure as stated in the permit and no gate and we have the old steps, not a set of new ones as specified.
I stated all this to the girl holding the clipboard and she laughed at me and said OK.
I said write what I said on your pad.
The girls went on the following streets: Park, State, Pine and just idled in the car. That’s not the way to do a proper assessment.
I read in the Sun a few weeks ago that the assessment values will be going up. Why? Because of guesswork and assumptions?
I hope those two women do not get a large salary for doing the inflated assessments because they are too lazy to park the car, get out and look at the actual property they are supposed to assess.
I am sick and tired of my tax dollars going to pay for municipal salaries. The mayor and city council care more about noisy ATVs and cater to them.
