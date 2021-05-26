Over the course of one year, beginning March 10, 2020, I began an extended research project on the virus pandemic, which resulted in over 50 pages of information from various “experts” on both “sides of the aisle” with few if any ties to mainstream media or Washington bureaucrats.
The contrast between these experts’ messages is truly astonishing and should be challenged rather than just believed. Hosea 4:6 says, “My people will be destroyed because of lack of knowledge, do not reject it and ignore the law of God.” I believe we need to take a stand in the name of freedom of thought and speech, and question what the mainstream media is saying, as well as the scientists and medical people.
My research over the past year is condensed into this: A guy by the name of Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Dr. Deborah Birx (what do you know about them?) became the spokespeople for the virus when it first surfaced on the news. They told us not to worry about anything, continue to live our lives, go to school, to work, masks were not needed and so forth. Later their messages, especially Dr. Fauci’s, contradicted each other nearly every day, yet his opinion dictated policies that negatively affected ALL aspects of our lives. Throw the CDC and the WHO into the mix and certain politicians and you have politically motivated policymakers seemingly intent on destroying nearly everything that has made this country great.
Many qualified people are saying the opposite. Scott Atlas, Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at Hoover Institute at Stanford, wrote a spot-on article in the February 2021 issue of Imprimis and said, among many other things, “I have been shocked by the unprecedented exertion of power by the government since last March, unilateral decrees, ordering the closure of businesses, churches and schools, restricting personal movement, mandating behavior and suspending indefinitely, basic freedoms. Second, I was and remain stunned — and frightened — at the acquiescence of the American people to such destructive, arbitrary and wholly unscientific rules, restrictions and mandates.”
Fear was spread worldwide by some of the so-called “experts.” Contrary to initial reports, the virus was suddenly going to kill all of us if we didn’t follow government-mandated guidelines. First came crazy emergency orders, then massive mandatory lockdowns, shutting down businesses, especially small ones, churches and schools. Masking was going to solve everything. Social distancing became the new catchphrase, with a random number of 6 feet. Eventually, masks and distancing needed to happen simultaneously and would solve everything. Isolation became the norm. Many children had no school and sports, some still don’t, with a tremendous rise is child neglect and abuse, mental health issues, a huge rise in suicides and untreated other diseases.
Then vaccination was the god that would solve everything. However, lately it was “determined” by those same experts that even or those who get the vaccination, there are more restrictions and protocols. Masks and social distancing will still be the norm with reports that many people have actually contracted the virus after getting the shot. Maybe we can open up and have small backyard cookouts by the 4th of July, if the scientists give us “permission.” Who knows what is in that vaccine and what the long-term effects might be? It took 10 years of research and study before the mumps and measles vaccine was given out to the public.
And who knows what will happen to those who choose not to get the shot? Already travel, shopping and even attending schools may be restricted without a vaccination passport. During World War II, people in Europe had to “show their papers” before they could do anything or go anywhere. We are almost there. In Canada, you might actually be detained in “government facilities” and fined if in violation of certain virus mandates.
Recently at the Veterans Medical Center in White River Junction, I was told after waiting one year for an appointment, that if I had gone to certain states or had symptoms of the virus or 25 other diseases that I would have to leave immediately, quarantine for 14 days and reschedule. Good thing I wasn’t dying, but many people are because they are avoiding treatment or being turned away by hospitals. .
People I know personally who are essential workers have been denied treatment because their jobs take them on the road and out of state. Some high school athletes have to have their own helmets and bats and must wear masks to play baseball or softball. Who came up with those restrictions? There are also reports of high school athletes having to go to the bathroom beside the school bus because bathroom facilities are not accessible in some cases.
Let’s just say, kids need to be in school being taught the basics of reading, writing, math and science playing sports, eating lunches and having recess, without mandated masking, vaccinations and barriers preventing them from socializing. They shouldn’t have to be dealing with questionable bathroom, locker room and sports’ teams policies, or learning how bad our country has been since it was first founded, badmouthing our founding fathers, learning new and different genders, racism and other social “injustice.” A recent study showed that grades and test performances are declining markedly around the country, especially where schools are closed or education consists of online learning. Inner cities and rural area schools are hit the hardest.
Educators, administrators, recreation directors, and coaches who make kids wear masks should get much more information from the real experts than from politically motivated people. There is a condition called “mask mouth” with numerous medical complications related to nasal, mouth, dental and skin. They even have a product called “Thera Breath” to help stop mask breath. It is amazing how many people I see who are more concerned about mask wearing than about being in better physical condition. Taking the mask off to smoke a cigarette doesn’t make much sense either. And are you aware that a high percentage of the blue masks you are wearing were made in China?
Really none of this is about masks, lockdowns, distancing or vaccinations. It’s really about our civil rights’ violations, and the fact that most of our choices, which are God-given and Constitutional freedoms, are disappearing each day.
I may not agree with how some of my fellow citizens are responding to this whole pandemic but they, like myself, should be able to make their own choices about things in this life after we have an idea of the consequences. And whatever happened to our privacy rights, whether it be getting or not getting the shot or even have a secretary or coach take someone’s temperature? We can die for lack of knowledge or too much knowledge, without wisdom and common sense.
C.S. Lewis summed it up with this quote: “Of all the tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. Those who torment us for our own good, will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” Some people mean well but others want power and control over the supposedly ignorant masses — us.
We need to be praying to the God of this universe that this madness, all in the name of a virus, ends. The subtle message we see often is that compliance to those in authority is mandatory regardless of whether it is morally, physically, spiritually, or socially beneficial or harmful. Don’t ask any questions, just comply. Dr. Carl Sagan once said, “If we can’t think for ourselves, if we are unwilling to question authority in a mature manner, then we are putty in the hands of those in power. … The power that we have given to a charlatan can be very difficult to get back.”
Writer Doug Murray in his book “The Madness of Crowds” says: “There is a redirection/cultural shift of society from religion and political ideology to a system of power relations, with attitudes being distorted by a sense of victimhood and a negative impact of political correctness.” This pandemic has done that very thing.
Psalm 146:3 says, “Do not put your trust in princes, in mortal men, who cannot save, 5: “Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord his God.”
Psalm 147:10: “His pleasure is not in the strength of the horse, nor his delight in the legs of a man; the Lord delights in those who fear Him, who put their hope in His unfailing love.”
Psalm 20:7: “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”
Where are you going to put your trust? As for me and my house, we will serve and trust the Lord and ask Him to guide us with wisdom and discernment as we study and explore if what our medical people, scientists and politicians are forcing us to do are actually true, right and beneficial. Please contact me if interested in the pandemic journals I have written since March of 2020.
Steve Enman is a sports writer for The Berlin Sun. He lives in Milan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.