As millions of Americans celebrated the July 4 holiday, they likely experienced another great American tradition — millions of targeted emails and ads urging them to get “beach body ready” in time for summer. Almost all of the solutions promoted promise fast weight loss, even though it’s been proven time and time again that people who initially lose weight on a diet or exercise program gain the weight back over time.
Forget those ads telling you to be beach-body ready. If you have a body, you’re already beach body ready. Instead, let’s focus on small, measurable and realistic changes we can make to improve overall health in the state of New Hampshire.
A new survey conducted by The Granite YMCA found that the majority of adults are not getting enough sleep or the minimum amount of aerobic activity per week. Only half of respondents are active four days a week, down from nearly two-thirds a year ago, and the amount of people who are inactive has nearly doubled. Unsurprisingly, only a third of respondents rated their health as very good or excellent, compared to more than half a year ago.
The local statistics are similar to state-wide statistics. Nearly one out of three adults in New Hampshire has high blood pressure, which can cause heart disease, the leading cause of death in the state. Another example is diabetes. Defined as an epidemic in the United States, in the state of New Hampshire alone, one out three adults has prediabetes, but only 6.8 percent are aware of this, and the cost is not cheap. Total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in New Hampshire were estimated at $940 million in 2017, and another $320 million was spent on indirect costs from lost productivity due to diabetes.
Too often, the advice from medical providers is to lose weight, which can be a daunting task for anyone today, but particularly cruel for adults with a lot of weight to lose and who have already been through the yo-yo diet cycle. As an exercise physiologist, I know that the benefits of physical activity go far beyond weight loss — better sleep, improved quality of life, lowered blood pressure, increase in flexibility and range of motion are just a few. I am horrified by the constant messaging around the focus on being skinny. It’s not healthy and it leads to many eating disorders, mental health issues, and just an overall sense of not feeling good enough.
We need to stop equating health with weight. And for those of us who work in the Health and Wellness industry, we need to help people make small, measurable, reasonable goals to give them the confidence they need to live healthier lives.
That means following Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion guidelines for age-group-appropriate physical activity, including at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity such as brisk walking, and at least two days a week of activities that strengthen muscles. That works out to only 21 minutes on average each day, but if this still seems like too much, new research published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine estimates that about 110,000 deaths a year could be prevented if middle-aged and older adults increased their physical activity by just 10 minutes a day.
Ten minutes a day seems reasonable, doesn’t it? Getting active can reduce blood pressure, as well as other benefits including sleeping better, feeling better generally, and having an increased ability to perform daily tasks. The Diabetes Prevention Program can help residents get started.
The Granite YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program was recently recognized as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Provider by the CDC, meaning that more New Hampshire residents can take part in its highly-successful, in-person and live virtual diabetes prevention programs. Using a curriculum developed by the CDC, a trained lifestyle coach facilitates a small group of participants in learning about healthier eating, physical activity and other behavior changes over 25 sessions. The year-long program consists of 16 weekly sessions and 3 sessions every other week during the first 6 months, followed by monthly sessions in the second 6 months. Participating in this Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by 58-71 percent.
Stop peeking at those diet ads and embrace a more reasonable and sustainable approach to wellness — small changes, 10 minutes of walking, better sleep. It may not be sexy, but it works.
Emily Bird is a diabetes program planner at the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and has a master’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.