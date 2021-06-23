In an effort to make responding to your emergencies easier, safer and quicker we are urging anyone needing to report an emergency or request emergency assistance — to call 911, rather than the local phone numbers for our Police, Fire and EMS agencies.
We are aware that there is a mentality that dialing 911 “wastes time” or “doesn’t provide the same level of service” as calling Emergency Service agencies directly — This simply isn’t true!
When you dial NH 911 from anywhere in the state, it is immediately answered by highly trained 911 professionals. These 911 professionals will ask you what your emergency is and instantly send the information to the appropriate agency through a computer system. This means that the local agency receives the information of your emergency, in seconds. After the 911 professional asks you a couple questions, and while your information is already on its way electronically to the local emergency service agency – you will then be transferred by the 911 agent to the local agency (Berlin Police Department for our area.) Once you are speaking to the dispatcher at the Berlin Police Dept, they may ask a couple more questions – but by that time, the dispatcher has already had the chance to review the information on the computer that came electronically from NH 911. The dispatcher has already made decisions on what emergency responders need to help you, and may have even already alerted those emergency personnel of this pending request for help.
NH 911 also has several resources and capabilities that Berlin Dispatch and other local agencies don’t have.
• NH 911 can trace your location which is particularly important when you might not know exactly where you are, or can’t speak to let them know. They are also able to pinpoint you on a map so that emergency responders can easily find you.
• NH 911 is highly trained to give the caller medical instructions to help the injured person even before Medical personnel arrive. This includes step-by-step instructions for CPR, how to control bleeding, how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, etc…
• NH 911 can receive texts. If you are in a location with very little cell service, or in a situation where you can’t speak – but can text, you can report your emergency to 911 by texting them.
• NH 911 can provide translation services. If English isn’t your primary language, 911 can get a translator on the line to assist.
• NH 911 has several professionals on duty to take your calls at all times. Many local agencies only have one or two dispatchers on duty at a time. 911 has the ability to stay on the phone with you until help arrives, where local agencies – if extremely busy, may not have that ability.
One of the biggest benefits of calling 911 is that you don’t have to remember more than one phone number — no matter what type of emergency you are reporting. In October, 2021 a new law requires area codes to be used with any phone number dialed anywhere in the United States. Instead of dialing seven numbers to call an agency directly, you will have to remember and dial ten numbers. When an emergency strikes — will you be able to remember ten numbers?
Why dial 10 numbers, when you can just dial 9-1-1 ?
Do you also know that you can reach 911 even from cell phones and landline phones that don’t have active service connected to them? That’s right – you can call for help, even from a phone that doesn’t have service!
For all of the above stated reasons, we urge you to dial 911 when reporting an emergency.
We also urge our residents and property owners to adhere to the City of Berlin Ordinance (Sec. 13-33. Building Numbers) in regards to having proper numbering on your building. If we can’t find your location due to the lack of a street address number, we may be delayed in arriving to help you.
Please share all of this information with your friends, relatives and neighbors. Please do your part in helping us get to you in the quickest manner possible by having a proper number on your house and calling 911.
Peter Morency, Berlin Police Chief; James Watkins, Berlin Fire Chief; Scott Lees, Berlin Emergency Medical Services; Paul Grenier, Mayor of Berlin; and James Wheeler, City Manager of Berlin.
