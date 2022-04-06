New Walgreens building may be coming to Berlin

BERLIN — The Walgreens in Berlin may soon look a lot different if plans go through for a new structure to be located downtown.
A preliminary site plan for a new Walgreens was presented Tuesday to the Berlin Planning Board by Anthony Cocca and Bill Shroeder with Cocca Development, regarding a site to be located effectively across the street from the current location at the corner of Pleasant Street and York Street.
Cocca said his company is a family-owned company and not only would they be responsible for constructing the new building at that location, but they would also continue to own the building with Walgreens as the tenant. Cocca said Walgreens is one of their primary customers and that they have built other buildings for the company in the past.
Cocca said the newly proposed building would be about 2,500 square feet, of which 1,500 square feet would be the pharmacy space.
Planning board member Jeffrey Quackenbush asked Cocca why Walgreens would be building another building practically across the street from the current building and Cocca said that while he was not authorized to speak on behalf of Walgreens, he said the type of building being proposed was generally built when the existing store isn’t making money and Walgreens wants to remain in the community instead of abandoning the community, effectively downsizing their operations.
During the discussion, Quackenbush also asked about the parking for the new structure. The plans call for 16 spaces and Quackenbush said he didn’t like all of the parking spaces, stating he thought the plans made the space look like a strip mall.
Cocca said Walgreens likes to have at least 15 parking spaces and it was discussed during the meeting that current Berlin regulations would require at least 13.
According to the layout in the plans, the new building would be in the middle of the lot, with entrances to the building on Pleasant Street and York Street. The new building would also have a drive-thru that would go around the building.
As there is an existing building on the lot, several questions were asked about using the existing building, but Cocca said Walgreens has tried to use existing buildings in the past and it just doesn’t work for their needs. He said the existing building will be torn down to make way for the new structure.
Cocca said the new building would take about 16-20 weeks to build and that while his company is well versed in buildings of this type, it is an expensive structure to build.
During the discussion, several planning board members talked about the sidewalk by the lot as well as the need for pedestrian access.
Quackenbush in particular outlined concerns he had regarding the viability of pedestrians being able to walk in the area.
Board member Suzanne Wasileski also said she had concerns for pedestrians in the area. She suggested sketching in a crosswalk area to advise people where they could walk, which Cocca said he felt was a good idea.
