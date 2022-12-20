JAFFREY — On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:10 p.m., with half an hour of natural light remaining and from the summit of Mount Monadnock, a solo hiker contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game via Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office in need of assistance. The hiker, Krishna Ganne, 32, of Norman, Okla., advised that the rocky summit was completely cloud covered and he may have strayed off the trail above the tree line.

With the assistance of a vonservation officer at the bottom, Ganne was able to provide location information gathered on his phone which was relayed to three Monadnock State Park Rangers from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and another Fish and Game conservation officer who was ascending in an attempt to locate him.

