JAFFREY —On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:10 p.m., with half an hour of natural light remaining and from the summit of Mount Monadnock, a solo hiker contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game via Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office in need of assistance. The hiker, Krishna Ganne, 32, of Norman, Okla., advised that the rocky summit was completely cloud covered and he may have strayed off the trail above the tree line.
With the assistance of a vonservation officer at the bottom, Ganne was able to provide location information gathered on his phone which was relayed to three Monadnock State Park Rangers from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and another Fish and Game conservation officer who was ascending in an attempt to locate him.
He was advised to keep himself as sheltered as possible and not move while this hasty team of first responders immediately responded to his location. New and heavy snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures at the summit added to the challenge. Ganne was located approximately two hours after his first call for help.
He was uninjured and able to descend with the rescue party to Monadnock State Park Headquarters. Ganne was well-outfitted for winter hiking, but inexperienced with ‘above tree line’ navigation in these challenging conditions.
Hikers are reminded to always prepare for the unexpected and carry the necessary equipment for their safety and survival in an emergency situation. For more information, log ontoHikeSafe.comto learn more and be prepared in the event of such an emergency.
