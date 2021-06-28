BERLIN — Harvest Christian Fellowship Church at 219 Willow St., was broken into twice last week and the church estimated $4,000 in items were taken.
Pastor Robert Haynes said the two break-ins are unfortunate but will not stop the church from its mission of bringing hope to Berlin.
Haynes said the church will take steps to improve its security but will still operate its food pantry and continue its Community Cafe bi-weekly dinners.
“Overall we’re not changing what we do,” he said.
The church believes the break-ins occurred June 20-21 and June 24.
Taken were a laptop computer and hard drive from the office, a flat screen television from the nursery, a DVD player, and an expensive acoustic guitar used by the church’s lead guitarist. The computer was password protected but it contains many of the church’s forms.
The church has issued a public appeal to get the items back. It is asking anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious around the church during the days in question or seen someone possessing or trying to sell items fitting the description to report them.
Berlin Police Detective Jeff Lemoine said the church reported the break-ins Friday and the department is investigating. Anyone with any information can call the police at (603) 752-3131.
