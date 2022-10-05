Betty Dee Fashions closing at month’s end
BERLIN — One of Main Street’s retail legacies is closing at the end of October, ending a 54-year run as first a purveyor of dresses and then formal wear to generations of North Country residents.
Betty Dee Fashions at 87 Main St., will close at month's end.
The latest generation, Robin Davis Gallagher, who saw the need for a formal wear shop in the Berlin region and steered it in that direction after becoming owner/manager in 1987, is ending her retail career.
Numerous prom goers, brides and bridal parties and those in need of formal wear for special occasions have relied on the family behind Betty Dee Fashions to suit them from head to toe.
“We’ve had a good run,” Gallagher says, speaking from an office within the shop. “36 years — I’m ready to retire.”
“Until we close we’re the longest running store on Main Street,” she says.
A ribbon of color shown in the fancy dresses hung neatly on a rack and ready for sale greets a visitor. Parts of tuxedos — vests, jackets and the like — are for sale at greatly reduced prices. A sign listing coats in boys’ sizes 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10 and men’s short, regular and long calls attention to a viewer’s eye.
Display cases and retail structures on which the clothes hang are for sale as well. The entrance into the store retains an inviting presence, even as Gallagher prepares to close the business.
Three floors comprise the building plus a basement. The upper floor walls are pink with a maroon rug. Display racks on an upper floor are empty, evidence of the impending closure.
She will try to sell the entire inventory to clear out the shop, including through online sales and dress donations to a local charity. Saying goodbye to the business also means closing out some family history.
The red brick building, named for the Davis family, also is for sale. Gallagher is working with a local Realtor on that matter.
In an office within the shop, Gallagher recounts the family legacy as retail merchants.
She is in the business location that her great-uncle, Hyman Davis, launched.
Her mother’s parents had a store in New Jersey. Her father’s father, Simon Davis, set up shop in Berlin. On an upper floor in the approximate 3600-square foot shop, a wedding day photo of Simon and Freda Davis hangs on a wall.
Herbert Davis, Gallagher’s father, was born in Berlin. Herbert Davis met his future wife Betty in Philadelphia. The couple settled in Berlin. In 1968, Herbert and Betty Davis opened Betty Dee Fashions, a ladies dress shop and boutique.
We’re “a family of merchants,” Gallagher says.
Gallagher graduated from Berlin High School in 1979. Some years passed after graduation and she was being nudged to return to Berlin and take over the shop.
“I told my mother I’d give it a year and see how it goes,” she said, “I ended up being here for 36 years.”
Gallagher had six months of training under her belt when a car accident claimed her mother’s life. In January 1987, now owner and manager of Betty Dee’s, she oversaw her first bridal show at the White Mountain Chalet. January is considered the start of the wedding season. A lot of people get engaged over the holidays and the start of the new year is when planning starts for the momentous occasion.
Finding models to wear the gowns and fancy dresses to give prospective brides, bridesmaids and mother of the groom and mother of the bride an idea of how the dress will look on an actual person is part of the big effort to hold a bridal show.
Gallagher stayed with the shop. She made it through many more bridal shows, fashion buying trips to Chicago, Atlanta and Las Vegas to keep current with formal wear trends plus order dresses and formal wear. She continued to build with her staff the customer service that established Betty Dee Fashions over 50 years ago.
Why did she stay?
“It just went well. It was a good fit. I didn’t realize that I had found my place.”
On the store’s counter near the back of the store rests a photo of her mother taken in 1968 in the newly opened shop. Gallagher points out her mother’s beehive or up-do hairstyle popular in that time. Boxes on shelves are neatly organized and wrapping paper on a wide dispenser are behind her smiling mother.
“I’ve gotten a lot of joy keeping her name going,” Gallagher, also smiling, says.
Years later, fashions have changed and some earlier styles are back in fashion. Gallagher says she has seen it come full circle. Sequins on dresses are back for proms, velvet is back and now, lace. Changes in how poofy sleeves are on prom dresses factor into the conversation.
“Tweak it a bit differently but it all comes back,” she says.
What has changed in formal wear buying is how it is bought. More purchases are made online, with viewers checking out a gown on a cell phone. In keeping with the times, the website bettydeesonlineshop.com offers formal wear for sale. Retail competition became fiercer for merchants everywhere. Being able to try on a dress and stand before friends or family outside a dressing room is a different experience from two-dimensional shopping.
“You’re competing with the whole world, yet bridal shops are still doing well,” Gallagher says, reflecting on her business. “With small boutiques like mine, that’s where you get that experience.
Gallagher says she will miss the customers who supported the shop. Of her work, she is most proud of “giving people that special experience, how I’ve treated my customers over the years. I’ve treated them like I would want to be treated.”
Giving a fancy dress or suit that fits-like-a-glove look and feel is the role of a seamstress. Betty Dee’s has relied on the talents of many seamstresses over the years, she says.
Two seamstresses now with Betty Dee’s — Claudette Boutin of Gorham and Tammy Brown of Lancaster — also will retire from their work for the store.
A trim woman dressed in black pants and a patterned white and black top, Gallagher says she is ready for a break. After Oct. 29, she’ll be retired from the shop. She will be “working on downsizing her life. ”
“After 36 years, I think I’m ready,” she adds.
She and her husband, Thomas Gallagher, live in Berlin.
“Managing a bridal shop is a big responsibility,” she said, noting the emotional and stressful situations that can arise in planning for a life event.
Gallagher and her staff over the years have made it work. It is the stress of running a business that she will not miss.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the community and I will miss my customers,”
“Without your customers, you don’t have a business,” said Gallagher. “I’m very grateful for 54 years — the support the community has given me — and my parents — for 54 years.”
