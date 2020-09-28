COOS COUNTY — Coos County Superior Justice Peter Bornstein is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday morning on the defense motion to suppress 44 minutes of a police interrogation of the man charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph in June 2019. Defense lawyers have also renewed their request to release truck driver
Prosecutors are opposing both requests, arguing Zhukovskyy remains a danger and willingly waiver his Miranda rights to talk to N.H. State Police three days later when he was arrested on a fugitive warrant by Massachusetts State Police at his home in West Springfield, Mass.
The defense argued that 50 minutes into the Zhukovskyy’s interrogation by N.H. State Police Det. Shawn Torsey and Sgt. Michael McLaughlin on June 24, the defendant said he was not feeling well and told the officers, “I mean, like, right now, I don’t even want to answer anything. Like I’m just, like, out of it.” Defense Attorneys Steve Mirkin and Jay Duguay argued the officers should have stopped the questioning at that point. Instead, they said the police officers took a short break and questioned Zhukovskyy another 44 minutes.
Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy was read his rights before being questioned and voluntarily waived them. Torsey said he did not hear Zhukovskyy’s remark and McLaughlin said he thought the remark was talking about how he was cold and not feeling well. Both officers said they did not interpret the statement as an attempt by Zhukovskyy to asset his right to remain silent.
Representing the state, Scott Chase and Shane Goudas of the N.H. Attorney General’s office and Coos County Attorney John McCormick argue Zhukovskyy failed to make an unequivocal and affirmative assertion of his right to remain silent. The prosecutors cited state statute that the request has to be unambiguous. Furthermore, they said the defendant made no other comment about asserting his right to remain silent during the remainder of the interview.
The prosecution is also objecting to the defense motion to allow Zhukovskyy out on bail. With the trial now pushed back to March 2021, the defense is arguing the defendant will be held in jail for at least 21 months with the state’s case weakened by the independent accident scene reconstruction performed by Crash Lab of Hampton. The report states initial contact between the truck driven by Zhukovskyy and the motorcycle driven by Club President Albert Mazza took place over the center line and not within the motorcycle’s travel lane as state police’s team had determined. Crash Lab’s report also said evidence at the scene showed Zhukovskyy applied the truck’s brakes. The defense is also challenging evidence the truck driver was impaired at the time of the accident, noting eight different law enforcement officers from various agencies had contact with the defendant after the accident and not one detected any impairment. On the other hand, the defense notes the autopsy on Mazza revealed his blood alcohol level of .135, well over the level limit of .08.
In response, the prosecution points out Zhukovskyy has a history of impaired driving and admitted to having ingested fentanyl and cocaine the day of the accident. Traces of the drugs were found in his blood stream when it was tested following the accident. The state pointed out the defendant was already on bail for an earlier charge of impaired driving at the time of the Randolph accident. In addition, in January 2019, he overdosed on heroin and required three doses of Narcan to revive him.
“Bail conditions and several other glaring red flags, all of which should have individually served as a sufficient warning as to the dangerousness of his conduct, did not keep him from turning his 10,000 pound truck and trailer into a destructive weapon and there are no bail conditions this court is capable of setting that will protect the public or the defendant short of preventative detention,” the state concluded.
Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer west on Route 2 in Randolph on June 21,2019 when the truck collided with a group of motorcycles headed to the American Legion in Gorham. Seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses, were killed.
The Jarheads killed in Randolph were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured.
