BERLIN — The N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals has ruled the Berlin Board of Assessors acted improperly in granting themselves abatements. As a result, the Berlin board members have been ordered to pay the city the reductions in property taxes they received in tax years 2018 and 2019.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals said it agreed with the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration that the substantial abatements Berlin board members Robert Goddard, Mark Eastman and Kem Rozek granted themselves and Rozek’s son, Thomas Rozek, were “not fair and reasonable.”
The abatements ranged from 17 to 42 percent of the assessment.
The 23-page decision states, “While there is no question the BOA members had the right to file for abatements of the assessments detailed above, the board finds the process they followed and the resulting outcomes fell short of the standards required by New Hampshire law.”
Goddard, Eastman, Kem and Thomas Rozek have been given 60 days to pay the city the reduction in property taxes they received for the two years plus interest. The decision orders that city’s current appraising firm reassess 35 other properties where the Berlin board made adjustments and granted abatements.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals also said the Berlin board has an obligation to improve its knowledge of assessing and appraising standards and recommended the members participate in various educational courses.
The Berlin board of assessors had strenuously defended its handling of the four abatement applications in testimony before the Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
The board’s attorney said the Berlin board members recused themselves when their individual applications or applications of family members came before the board and did not participate in the discussion.
“They didn't work together. They didn't collude, they didn't self-deal. Again, they independently filed the abatement applications in good faith and based on what they believe was a disproportionate assessment of their taxes,” said Attorney Matt Burrows.
The board of assessors also argued no remedy was required because a city-wide property revaluation was undertaken by the city in 2020.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals released its decision late Wednesday afternoon, less than two days after the city council approved Goddard’s reappointment to the Berlin board. In doing so, the council rejected a motion from Councilor Roland Theberge to wait for the Board of Tax and Land Appeals decision. Appointments to the three-person board are made by the mayor but have to be approved by the council.
The city’s legal costs in the case have reached $80,000 according to the city manager’s office. The city is exploring whether those costs will be at least partly covered by its risk management insurance.
In late 2018, the city undertook a statistical update of property values. The real estate market was up and the council expected the update would increase property assessments and allow the city to avoid a large property tax increase. KRT Appraisers was hired at a cost of $15,000 and did the update based entirely on sales data.
The three members of the board of assessors testified before the Board of Tax and Land Appeals they felt the update contained flaws and said they worked with KRT to improve it. But they said they felt pressured to approve the update because the timing of it had delayed tax bills and the city was running out of money.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals said the record does not support the board of assessors’ complaints about the update and said it was likely the board “lacked sufficient knowledge and judgement to determine if the CAMA model was producing generally proportional assessments.”
The board of assessors received 136 abatement applications for 164 parcels, which members called a “staggering number.” But the Board of Tax and Land Appeals noted the number was less than 5 percent of total, which it termed a low number especially since there was no informal hearing process for the update. The board of assessors granted about a third of the abatement applications. Among the applications approved were the four submitted by the three board members and the son of one member.
Marc Lauze, whose application was denied, sent a letter to the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration expressing concern that while the board of assessors had denied about two-thirds of abatement applications, they had granted themselves abatements. Following a review of the applications, DRA Appraiser Supervisor Phillip Bodwell said there was “ little or no evidence that the BOA members relied on credible market value evidence before granting themselves abatements.”
“At a minimum they have the appearance of impropriety, which is nearly as corrosive of the public trust as actual impropriety and for several reasons was completely avoidable,” DRA Director of Municipal Property Division James Gerry wrote.
The Berlin board of assessors argued as volunteer board members they had worked extremely hard on what they considered a flawed assessment. Individual members testified they did not discuss their applications prior to filing them and all discussions were conducted in public.
Eastman, who is also a city councilor, said the board took its work seriously.
“This is our reputation on the line,” he testified.
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals held an evidentiary hearing that heard over 10 hours of testimony over two days. Parties were also given a week to file post hearing memorandums.
The city council had the Board of Tax and Land Appeals decision on its work session agenda for Monday night.
Below are the three assessments for the four properties. The first assessment is the 2018 assessment by KRT Associates. The second assessment is the assessment the Berlin Board of Assessors after approving the abatement applications. The third assessment is the figure set by the Department of Revenue’s appraiser.
• The Robert and Debra Goddard property, which was under construction, was assessed in 2018 at $91,600 by KRT. The board of assessors reduced it to $53,525. The DRA recommended assessment was $91,600.
• Kem and Michael Rozek property was assessed in 2018 at $204,614 by KRT. The board of assessors reduced it to $161,114. The DRA recommendation was $216,214.
• Mark and Rachel Eastman property was assessed at $126,700 in 2018 by KRT. The board of assessors reduced it to $104,600. The DRA recommendation was $126,700
• Thomas Rozek property was assessed at $103,200 in 2018 by KRT. The board of assessors reduced it to $77,100. DRA’s recommendation was $103,200.
