WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told the state’s mayors Friday that the proposed federal COVID-19 stimulus bill contains $360 billion in aid for state and local governments.
Shaheen said Biden administration officials “heard loud and clear from all of us that funding in this next COVID package needs to be able to go to communities directly and it needs to go to those under 500,000.”
She said she is very hopeful the funding in the bill will be approved along with $160 billion for vaccination distribution, significant help for schools, and an extension of unemployment insurance through the end of September.
Shaheen said the bill also contains $1,400 in individual stimulus payments but said there is some concern about trying to better target those dollars.
Meeting on zoom the Democrat senator said it is important to see if Congress can get bipartisan support for the legislation or significant parts of it. But she added Biden and Congressional leadership have indicated they are willing to pursue approval with just 51 votes if they are unable to get bipartisan support.
Many of the mayors told Shaheen they are facing budget shortfalls due to COVID and are hoping the new bill can allow them to avoid layoffs.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier thanked Shaheen for her efforts to target money directly to the municipalities versus having it go through the state. He said the state legislators are seriously contemplating reducing business taxes after raising N.H. retirement costs for communities and with no solid commitment on funding education.
“We’re fighting battles on a number of fronts,” Grenier said.
The mayor said he would like to see some targeting of the proposed stimulus payments. He said many people have not paid their rent and many landlords are really struggling especially since there is a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment. If landlord don’t get paid, it makes it hard for them to pay their property taxes. Grenier said he would like to see some way the stimulus checks could be targeted to pay rent and bills.
In the most recent bill, Shaheen said rental assistance is structured so the tenant can give the landlord permission to apply directly for those funds.
Grenier asked about the $156 million the state received for education as part of the package approved in December. He said the money is for COVID-19-related expenses. He said many schools have already absorbed significant costs and he was hoping some of it could be used to soften the impact the pandemic has had on revenues. Shaheen said she understood the funds could be used to compensate schools for expenses they have already incurred.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said it would be nice if the federal government could prioritize vaccines for teachers. He said getting teachers vaccinated as soon as possible would help to get schools open. Shaheen said the states have been given the responsibility for doing the vaccinations but promised to look into the issue. Franklin Interim Mayor Olivia Fink said while first responders have been vaccinated, other municipal workers don’t qualify including teachers and transfer station workers. She said they would like to see anyone who interacts with the public moved up on the vaccination schedule.
Several mayors mentioned the need for more affordable housing as well as emergency shelter beds.
