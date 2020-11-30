RANDOLPH — The state Department of Transportation is planning to install rumble strips on Route 2, including the site of the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in 2019.
Assistant Transportation Commissioner William Cass said the decision to install center and shoulder rumble strips on Route 2 is not a direct result of the crash but he said it “certainly raised the corridor in prominence.”
A public informational meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss the installation and will be hosted online via Zoom teleconferencing.
The DOT said rumble strips are proven to reduce head-on and run-off-the-road collisions.
Project Manager Michael Dugas said the strips will be installed on about 29 miles or all but 6 miles of the New Hampshire section of the corridor. That includes the section in Randolph where a group of motorcycles collided head-on with a pick-up truck hauling a flatbed trailer in June 2019. Seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed and three injured in the crash.
Dugus said the criteria allow center strips on undivided highways with a minimum width of 28 feet and a minimum speed limit of 40 mph. Where shoulders are at least 6 feet wide, the highway is also eligible for shoulder strips. Dugas said the cost will be approximately $150,000. The strips will be installed over the next one to four years.
The department said it evaluated all state highways to determine candidate highways for installation of the strips. Those that fit the criteria were then prioritized based on risk factors such as traffic volume and speed limit, and consideration of recent safety performance.
When rumble strips are installed, gaps are provided in the rumble strips at intersecting roads and major driveways to reduce the unnecessary noise caused by turning traffic.
Route 2 is the major east-west corridor, running across northern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and northeastern New York.
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the DOT is taking extra steps to allow for public input during public meetings, while still ensuring participant safety and social distancing.
To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device, go to zoom.us/j/96341998984 password: 261331. International numbers are available at zoom.us/u/ajW76n5as.
To join the Zoom Meeting by phone dial 1 (312) 626-6799 and put in the Meeting ID: 963 4199 8984, password: 261331.
All those wishing to provide comment may do so at the meeting, via email* at Michael.Dugas@dot.nh.gov, or letter* to: Michael Dugas, NH Department of Transportation, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord,03301.
Comments are due by Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
