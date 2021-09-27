BERLIN — Route 2 was a major point of discussion during the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Inter-modal Transportation public hearing held in Berlin Thursday morning.
Following a presentation on the proposed 10-year plan for 2023-32, state Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) started the discussion on the need for continued improvement on Route 2, which is the major east-west highway through northern New Hampshire.
Tucker said she was pleased that already existing projects on Route 2 received additional funding in the new plan, but noted that more needed to be done.
Specifically she said that one of the problems on Route 2 is that the highway has never been standardized noting that the highway is wide in some spots while narrow in others. She said she felt the lack of standardization confuses drivers using the roadway.
Tucker said that one of the things that would help Coos County would be to have a safe standardized Route 2, as it would help with issues relating to population loss in the country and would help to attract tourism.
With respect to the tourism component she spoke about work needing to be done regarding parking near trail heads near Route 2. She urged the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails to think outside the box to help solve recreational parking and trail access issues. Tucker said that Route 2 was rebuilt in the mid-1960s and that it has been 55 years since the road has been rebuilt.
Tucker also suggested outfitting District 1, which includes all of Coos County, with several solar powered message boards and suggested providing such boards to towns that request them due to the fact that such signage is expensive for small towns and should be the responsibility of DOT.
Gorham resident Paul Robitaille also spoke regarding the need to improve Route 2. Robitaille said he lives on Route 2 and has seen first-hand the increase in tourism on the highway. Robitaille said he has had an interest in Route 2 for sometime, noting that he previously served on the Route 2 Commission under U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, as well as currently serving in various capacities on boards which have an interest in the highway.
He said that just this summer the roadway had seen an overwhelming amount of tourists compared to previous years and that hotel rooms along the highway are now often full, even late in the season. He also said he has observed an increase in freight traffic along the highway and said that the state needs to take the increased traffic into consideration.
Robitaille also said that Route 2 is the only access for those in the area to reach the interstate highway system.
Robitaille also provided an anecdotal story of a woman he knows who has driven the entire length of Route 2 from coast to coast, who told him that the worst section of the highway can be found in New Hampshire.
Randolph select board member Lauren Bradley said that her primary concern on Route 2 is safety, adding that Randolph has recently experienced two roll-over accidents along the highway. She said there are also a number of dangerous intersections and areas of the highway that she urged the DOT to take a look at. Bradley suggested the inclusion of rumble strips along the highway as well as electronic signage in an attempt to slow down drivers, who she and Rep. Tucker said often travel in excess of 80 miles per hour along certain sections of Route 2.
Later Tucker added that selectmen in both Randolph and Shelburne wanted to have further discussions with DOT regarding the installation of rumble strips.
During the presentation from DOT, Director of Project Development Peter Stamnas provided the particulars of the proposed 10-year plan.
During his presentation, Stamnas said that state funding for highway projects had taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that several of the funding mechanisms come from either the gas tax or highway tolls and that as people were traveling less due to the pandemic, the amount from gas taxes and tolls had decreased significantly. He did note however, that federal funding would be increased which would help to offset the losses in state funding.
Stamnas said that the 10-year project’s strategies include a focus on maintenance and preservation of the existing network of roads and bridges; continuing to invest in core system programs and build on successes in road and bridge construction statewide; dedicating $50 million to regional planning commissions’ priority projects; federal reauthorization projects; and the continued investment in transit, rail, airports and active transportation.
Stamnas said that the proposed 10-year project would see an increase in paving investments of $164 million, increase in state bridge investment of $169 million, the conversion of Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds with a net increase of $58 million and fully funding of scope restrained projects with the addition of $54 million.
Several local projects were added to the 10-year plan including projects in Gorham, Berlin and Whitefield.
Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee said that the project approved for Gorham is a sidewalk infrastructure project that is part of the town’s overall revitilization plan. She said the town anticipates the creation of 40 new jobs related to outdoor recreation as Gorham is primed to be a major outdoor destination. The project is listed as bike and pedestrian improvements along Route 16 from the intersection of Route 2 at a total project cost of $1,942,973
The Berlin project is defined as roadway improvements to Route 16 from Cleveland Bridge/Hutchins Street to Exchange Street at a total project cost of $5,762,597. The Whitefield project is listed as pedestrian improvements along Route 116 at a total project cost of $1,495,934.
