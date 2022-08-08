BERLIN — The final work on the historic Maynesboro Stud Barn was completed last week, marking the end of an 18-year restoration effort by the Berlin and Coos Historical Society.
Over the years, the society said it has invested $221,000 in restoring the barn with the money coming from a variety of sources. There has also been 2,500 hours of volunteer labor invested in the project.
The most recent project involved replacing missing or rotted cedar shingles on the exterior and repainting the entire barn and replacing rotted flooring and missing wind braces on the interior. The bulk of the work was done last year but some drainage work remained to be tackled this summer.
Gorham contractor Lee Corrigan was on site for a week, finishing up the drainage work last Tuesday.
A 5-foot wide dry well was installed around the barn and a waterproofing material was placed against the foundation. A geotextile material was placed along the sides and bottom of the dry well which was then filled with crushed rock with a 6-inch perforated PVC pipe to carry excess water away to the rear of the barn.
Last year, 2,300 feet of cedar shingles that were missing or rotted were replaced and repainting the entire exterior of the barn. The shingles are believed to be original to the barn, built between 1899 and 1912. The new shingles came from the nearby White Mountain Lumber.
On the south side, the missing box covering for the sliding mechanism for the 6.5 x 13 ft sliding door was replaced. Trim boards around a man door on the main level at the rear of the barn were also replaced. Approximately 40 of feet roof fascia board were replaced on the North and South sides.
All 36 glass pane windows were removed, re-glazed, and put back in place. A missing board was replaced on the bottom of the copula on the south and north side. The entire barn including the copula, was scraped and given three layers of new white paint. The exterior work was done by ROMIK Developers of Berlin.
On the interior, nine missing wind braces were replaced, parts of the hay loft were rebuilt and several loft floor joists were strengthened. Approximately 450 square feet of rotted flooring was replaced throughout the south bay of the main floor. The interior work was done by Undustrial Timber Frames of Rumney.
The total cost of the project was $102,000 and was supported with grants of $50,000 from N.H. Land and & Community Investment Program, $20,000 from the Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and $8,700 from the 1776 Project. The society funded the remainder with its own revenues including money generated from its summer barn sales and from renting winter storage space in the barn for boats and trailers.
Society director Walter Nadeau recalled he originally opposed the society taking over the Maynesboro barn and the smaller Thompson barn in 2003. Formerly owned by the Brown Company, the barns had fallen into city ownership and needed major repair. The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority deeded them to the society for $1 along with $10,000 in seed money.
“I voted against the barns,” said Nadeau, feeling at the time it was too big a project for the society. But he said the results have been just breathtaking.
Both barns are steeped in history.
The Maynesboro barn was built by W.R. Brown, one of the owners of the Brown Paper Company, to house his Arabian horses.
Brown was a leading importer and breeder of Arabian horses during the 1920s and it is estimated that 16 percent of the Arabian horses in the United States today descended from his horses.
Brown was forced to sell off his Arabian horses in 1933 in an attempt to save the mill from bankruptcy. He sold the barn to Brown Company in 1947 and it was moved 1,700 feet to its present location next to the Thompson barn.
The Brown Company used the barn to house its draft horses and some 450 tons of hay for the horses. By the 1960s, draft horses had been replaced and the building was used only sporadically.
The Thompson barn was built by one of Berlin’s early settlers and the front section dates back to 1885. It was eventually purchased by the Brown Company to house its logging horses. Extensive work has been done on the barn as well and Nadeau estimated its renovation is about 85 percent complete.
