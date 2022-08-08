Restoration of Maynesboro complete

A crew from Lee Corrigan Inc. of Gorham did the drainage work on the Maynesboro Barn in Berlin. The Berlin and Coos Historical Society has completed an 18-year renovation of the historic barn. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

BERLIN — The final work on the historic Maynesboro Stud Barn was completed last week, marking the end of an 18-year restoration effort by the Berlin and Coos Historical Society.

Over the years, the society said it has invested $221,000 in restoring the barn with the money coming from a variety of sources. There has also been 2,500 hours of volunteer labor invested in the project.

