BERLIN —The Androscoggin Valley ATV Invasion festival, scheduled for July 30 and 31, has been canceled. The news was announced in a release issued Friday by Androscoggin Valley ATV Club President Alex Smith.
Smith said the club was unable to obtain adequate insurance coverage for the event and drought conditions at the time created undesirable conditions for the mud pit and other activities.
Expected to attract thousands of ATV enthusiasts to the area, plans for the event included mud pit races, an obstacle course, a rally race and a concert.
“We have had a team working to create and plan an exceptional event for this summer. This team has dedicated four months filled with long hours to bring the plan to fruition. It is despite these best efforts that circumstances have cut short those plans,” Smith said.
Smith said the club spent four months submitting applications but was unable to secure the coverage needed to protect the club and Jericho Gateway Family Campground. The campground had agreed to host the festival on its property off Route 110.
“Although we have had no claims against our past event insurance policies, the hard insurance market has made our traditional coverage unavailable,” Smith said.
The club announced plans to hold the ATV Invasion after the decision was made in January by the club and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce not to hold the annual Jericho ATV Festival because of the uncertainty created by COVID-19. It marked the second year in a row the Jericho ATV Festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
Club officials said the organization decided to hold an alternate event because it wanted to maintain continuity. The club feared if there was not an event to attract riders and ATV dealers this July, it would not be able to regain the riders and dealers in 2022 when it hoped to host the Jericho ATV Festival again.
While the Jericho ATV Festival has been held at Jericho Mountain State Park, the ATV Invasion was planned for the privately owned Jericho Gateway family Campground. Campground owner Bruce Luksza said he was shocked and very disappointed at the news.
Luksza obtained site plan approval from the Berlin Planning Board to create an event area for the festival with an emergency responder staging area, event parking, vehicular traffic emergency exit and exits for non-emergency traffic. He said the event field is done and he just seeded it last week in preparation for the festival.
Smith thanked the city for helping coordinate the safety and community organizing and the state for working with the club on permitting for the event. He also expressed his appreciation for the support received from other organizations, vendors, volunteers and property owners.
He said all money collected for the ATV Invasion will be returned with apologies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.