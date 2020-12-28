DALTON — Over $100,000 has been raised in donations for State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill, who was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Dalton on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The driver of the other vehicle, Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield was fatally shot in the head during the incident.
According to releases from the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Merrill stopped a vehicle driven by Clermont on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton at approximately 9 p.m. Shortly after the stop, there was an exchange of gun fire between Merrill and Clermont, who was alone in the vehicle.
Responding officers found Clermont dead at the scene. He was armed with a handgun and rifle. An autopsy by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Clermont died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Merrill was alive, but suffering from gunshot wounds. While originally listed in critical condition, Merrill remains hospitalized in stable condition. A posting by the N.H. Troopers Association said he suffered serious injuries and has a long recovery ahead.
“His wounds both physically and mentally will take time to heal and he looks forward to returning to duty,” said the posting, which said in lives in the North Country with his wife and three children.
Merrill has been a N.H. State Trooper for eight years, joining the department in 2012. He was a member of the department’s SWAT Unit.
Before joining state police, he worked as a Grantham Police Officer from 2008 to 2012. Merrill is also a veteran of Operating Enduring Freedom, serving in Afghanistan and remains a member of the Vermont National Guard.
The Troopers Association set up a GoFundMe page for Merrill. By Monday morning, over $100,000 had been raised from 1,025 donors.
The attorney general’s office said the shooting is still under investigation.
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/nh-trooper-injured-in-the-line-of-duty2.
