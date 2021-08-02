BERLIN — North Country Growers plans to break ground for its 20-acre commercial hydroponic greenhouse project within the next two weeks. Company President Richard Rosen was in Berlin last Thursday to meet with city officials.
In an interview, Rosen said A.B. Excavating of Lancaster has been hired to do the site work and is expected to begin either this week or next. North Country Growers completed purchase of the 170-acre property off the East River Road at the end of 2020.
Rosen said construction will start after the site work is completed but said the steel is coming from Italy and he does not have a firm delivery date yet. He noted that much of the equipment and expertise for the project comes from Europe, where countries such as the Netherlands, Australia, and France have been leaders in commercial hydroponics. The pandemic has complicated the process but Rosen said he hopes to be producing greens and tomatoes in Berlin a year from now.
Rosen said he has raised much of the financing for the project and has commitments for the remainder.
The plan calls for two 10-acre greenhouses although Rosen said it will look more like one large greenhouse with a glass wall separating the two greenhouses. One greenhouse is expected to grow 15 million heads of lettuce and the other 8 million pounds of tomatoes annually. There will also be a separate work building that will contain offices, project management and storage.
Rosen has said the project will employ 80 people and last week he said he does not anticipate have trouble finding employees. He said he expects to pay well and will provide excellent benefits including health insurance and paid vacations. He said he is considering providing child care as well.
Rosen said it will also be a bright oxygen-rich environment that people will find a friendly and enjoyable place to work.
As described, the greenhouse project is a self-contained, sustainable growing enterprise that reuses its waste products. Rainwater collected off the roof and snow melt are recycled for irrigation. Waste heat is recycled to heat greenhouses, and the project will use the C02 emissions to generate power. A generation plant would tap into the natural gas pipeline, producing an estimated 8.8 megawatts of electrical power primarily to be used by the facility.
North Country Growers, a subsidiary of AmericanAgEnergy, has been working on the greenhouse project in Berlin since 2017. It went through nine options on the city-owned property before purchasing it for $645,000 at the end of 2020.
The state Legislature approved legislation allowing NCG to negotiate a 20-year tax agreement with the city. The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement allows the developer to phase in the greenhouses and provides for annual payments that are lower in the earlier years as the facility is built and then increase to $875,000 in later years.
