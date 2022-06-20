BERLIN — The N.H. Food Bank has agreed to run the free Summer Lunch Program in Berlin. The Food Bank is holding a kickoff for the summer meal program Tuesday June 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Field. The agency will explain about the program and how kids can access delicious meals during the summer. There will also be games and free kid friendly food boxes to take home with 4-5 lunches.
But Monday, a group of volunteers prepared and handed out lunch to fill in the gap before the N.H. Food Bank can take over. Monday marked the first day of summer vacation so they the volunteers wanted to make sure meals were available.
Two weeks ago, Lori Korzan discovered the summer meal program was not happening in Berlin this year. With the city having a high number of students eligible to participate in the school’s free and reduced lunch program, Korzen said she knew there is a need for the program. The summer lunch program is designed to substitute for the free and reduced lunch program at school.
But this year the program slipped through the cracks and no group made plans to run it. The school department ran a summer food program the last two years using COVID-19 funding with a meal provided to anyone who wanted one. That funding is gone. Prior to that, the Berlin Recreation Department ran a summer meal program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program but the person who oversaw it retired.
Korzan spearheaded an effort to find volunteers to cook and serve the meals as well as getting donations to help buy food. The Eagles Club stepped up to help fund the first two weeks and offered use of its kitchen.
“Berlin really needs this program and I am so grateful to the Eagles Club and those who have stepped forward to make this happen,” Korzan said.
