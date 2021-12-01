GORHAM — The McDonald’s in Gorham held a vaccine clinic for anyone who wanted to participate Tuesday at the store’s location on 240 Main St.
Some 15 residents and McDonald’s staff participated in the vaccine clinic.
Rachel Kaprielian, New England Government relations lead for McDonald’s, said, “Since we started around 10:30 a.m., there has always been someone in the chair receiving the vaccine.”
Kaprielian said, “We are offering this clinic to anyone. Today we have both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available.”
Kim Grace area supervisor for McDonald’s said, “We want to make it as easy for everyone to get the vaccine, especially our employees. In the beginning of the pandemic, we had to close a few times.
“We hope by doing this we won’t have too again. We want to keep our employees safe.”
Kaprielian said, “We vaccinated 110 people at the McDonald’s in Waterville Valley and 15 at the Rumford, Maine, McDonald’s yesterday.”
Mary Newman, the Rumford, Maine, McDonald’s general manager said she had driven to Gorham to receive the vaccine because she had missed the clinic at her own store.
“Now both my husband and I are vaccinated.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.