BERLIN — Local health care providers remain ever watchful as COVID-19 numbers show a slight uptick over the figures three weeks ago. Even more concerning are the increases showing up in the southern part of the state.
The state figures show there were 5,309 reported active COVID cases on May 19 and nine new deaths. For the week of ending May 19, the state reported 3,889 new cases.
As the local COVID-19 community group opened its meeting last Thursday, host Ken Gordon took a moment to note that the country has passed the one million mark in the number of deaths from COVID-19. He said 113 of those deaths were people from Coos County and dedicated the session to those lives lost and those who grieve the loss of a loved one to COVID.
Many of the individual organizations reported their numbers were showing a slight increase.
AVH Vice President of Patient Services Brian O’Hearn said there was one COVID-19 patient at AVH last week but the emergency department has seen an increase in COVID activity with more monoclonal antibody treatments given out. He said approximately nine employees have COVID-19, a big jump over recent weeks.
O’Hearn said statewide last week, there was there is a general feeling among the state’s hospitals that there is more activity on the horizon and a “little bit of trepidation going into the summer months.”
AVH President Michael Peterson said it is hard to get regular data on COVID infection volumes. He said the state Department of Health and Human Services is only releasing COVID numbers once a week now. That creates delays in COVID templates from other health agencies that use state data. There are also many unreported positive results from home testing kits.
Peterson said the lack of daily data is creating frustration for hospital officials around the state.
“We really don’t know on a day-to-day basis where we currently are,” he said.
Peterson said one day this month, 19 percent of emergency room visits in New Hampshire were COVID-related. He said it is “pretty telling” when one in five ER visits are for a single disease.
Since the group last met three weeks ago, Coos County Family Health Services Chief Operating Officer Valerie Hart said her agency has performed 99 tests and had 24 positive results. Hart said they are averaging 8 positive tests per week. During that time, CCFHS has also done 91 vaccines - 2 first doses, 17 second vaccines, and the remainder were boosters. CCFHS will offer Pfizer vaccines to 5 to 11 year olds once their shipment is received. Hart said CCFHS waiting rooms are open with social distancing and masking required. She said two staffers are out with COVID.
Gordon, CCFHS CEO, said the federal Centers for Disease Control is suggesting areas with high transmission rates, including the entire Northeast, consider masking when indoors. He said it appears clear there are more people testing positive but able to recover at home. Gordon said on a federal level the forecasts are calling for another significant uptick in positive cases this fall or winter that could include up to 100 million people becoming infected and re-infected.
He said predicting outbreaks is tricky and the changes in how data is collected and reported out increases the reliance on anecdotal reports.
“And so, I think that the need to talk with one another, communicate with one another is going to be more important here as we have less trusted data sources,” Gordon said.
SAU 3 Superintendent of Schools Julie King said last week there were 20 students out with COVID district-wide. There were five staffers out with COVID compared to 12 out the week before.
King said schools are in a dilemma if the virus spread because they have been told they cannot mandate students wear masks. She said they can encourage and allow masks but cannot require them.
SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said currently they have no active COVID cases among students and staff. He said the schools are back to normal routine and, with less than a month left, should end the year in the current mode. Backler said that will give school officials the summer to reevaluate.
Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported 11 employees with COVID and all staff and residents are being tested twice a week. Free home test kits are available for guests who would like to test before visiting. In her written report, Administrator Lynn Beede said COVID-19 symptoms can be subtle for some but deadly for high risk individuals.
The Berlin Fire Department/EMS reported five employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The group will meet again in three weeks to reassess the current situation.
