CONCORD — In the coming weeks, deer will begin giving birth around the Granite State, with the majority of deer fawns being born in May and June. Each spring, many New Hampshire residents see young deer by themselves and fear the worst.
Has the mother died? Has she abandoned her fawn? The answer in most cases is no. The doe is usually not far off, waiting to return to feed her newborn.
Adult deer can be easily detected by predators due to their scent and large size. For these reasons does will spend extended periods away from their fawns to disassociate their scent from the fawn and keep them safe from predators. For the first month of life, the doe will only visit the fawn a few times a day to nurse quickly before leaving again, although usually not going too far.
Unfortunately, some well-intentioned individuals who see fawns alone assume they are abandoned and sometimes take them in to try to help. Most of the time, however, they are removing the fawn from the care it needs. The best chance a young wild animal has to survive is in its natural environment under the care of its mother.
If you suspect a fawn or other young wildlife has been abandoned or orphaned, do not move the animal. Contact state Fish and Game by emailing wildlife@wildlife.nh.gov or calling (603) 271-2461 to initiate a report. Department staff can assess the situation and help determine the best course of action. In most instances, it is advisable to leave the fawn alone and allow time for the mother to return.
Do not approach, pet or feed wildlife. Never take in wildlife. Only qualified people with special rehabilitator permits, issued through Fish and Game, may take in and care for injured or orphaned wildlife. Improper care of injured or orphaned wildlife frequently leads to sickness or death and often the animals cannot be returned to the wild. For example, deer fawns that have been fed the wrong type of milk or formula will develop severe diarrhea (scours). For a full list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators, visit tinyurl.com/mrxchdse.
Please remember, the best way to help young wildlife is by keeping them wild. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8wrff9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.