COOS COUNTY — Here is how Coos County fares under the new redistricting maps
Senate District — Under the proposed state Senate redistricting map, most of Coos County would remain in Senate District 1 with northern Grafton County. The district, currently represented by Erin Hennessery (R-Littleton), stretches from Pittsburg south to Woodstock. The new map keeps all of Coos County’s 19 towns and the city of Berlin in District 1, along with 13 Grafton County towns including Littleton, Lisbon, Haverhill, Sugar Hill, Franconia, and Woodstock.
But half of Coos County’s unincorporated places would be moved into Senate District 3, which covers the northern part of Carroll County, including Conway, Jackson, Bartlett, Waterville Valley, and Moultonborough. District 3 would now include all of Mount Washington, Pinkham and Crawford Notches.
Executive Council — Given the rural nature of Executive Council District 1 it currently includes all of Coos and Grafton Counties and much of Carroll County. It is currently represented by Joseph Kenney (R-Wakefield). Under the new plan, all of Coos County except the town of Carroll will remain in District 1. But Grafton County will be removed from District 1 and replaced with Carroll County.
Grafton County and the town of Carroll will become District 2.
In exchange, the map moves into District 1 some communities on the eastern side of the state including Dover, Farmington, Somersworth, Rochester, Rollinsford, Madbury, Belmont, and Franklin.
