ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — While active COVID-19 cases have dropped substantially since last month’s surge, local health care providers said the numbers are still too high to relax preventive measures including masking.
The topic of lifting the school mask mandate came up at the meeting of the Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 group last Thursday.
With many states lifting school mask mandates, SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler and SAU 3 Superintendent of Schools Julie King said families and parents are eager to move to more flexible COVID-19 protocols. Both agreed it is too early to do away with masks in the local school system but not too soon to start the discussion.
King said the communication from the group of health care providers, school officials, emergency responders, and municipal officials has created some public trust and understanding of how community spread works in a pandemic.
“And our kids are part of our community. And if you look at 1,100 students, and 250 plus staff members, plus the family members of those students and staff, that's over half the city's population. So, we have a hand to play in this. And we need to do our part to limit the spread,” King said.
Backler agreed it is not time to lift the mandate based on local data and community needs. But said he felt the valley was close to a place where unmasking is a legitimate conversation and the capacity of local medical team has to be considered.
“I think the trend is heading towards somewhere where we have to be a little courageous, but we could look at safely unmasking people, with the idea that it's kind of like put the mask in your closet, don't throw it away,” he said.
The group reported active cases of COVID-19 have dropped dramatically. A month ago, the valley had over 320 active COVID-19 cases. Last Friday, the state reported there were about 45 active cases in the Androscoggin Valley. While the numbers are improving, Androscoggin Valley President Michael Peterson reminded the group that they are still higher than last fall when they asked the local communities to reinstate the mask mandate.
“We are still not quite out of the woods,” he said.
Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon said Coos County’s low vaccination rate makes it vulnerable to additional surges and said one of the challenges is to find ways to boost those rates. The state reports only 57.5 percent of Berlin residents are fully vaccinated and the numbers of fully vaccinated range from 48 percent for Dummer residents to 70.9 for Randolph residents.
AVH Executive Vice President for Patient Services Brian O’Hearn said Thursday the hospital had one COVID-19 patient in stable condition in critical care and two staff members were out with the virus. He said the demand for testing has also dropped dramatically. O’Hearn said the decrease in COVID-19 cases has allowed the hospital to get caught up on things that the pandemic has delayed.
Peterson said the rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 statewide decreased last week but the rate of the decline had slowed from the previous week. He said hospital officials would like to see the numbers go down faster.
Peterson said the state was at 88 percent capacity for ICU beds for all illness but said hospitals were helping each other out and there were beds available without transferring people outside their local regions.
He said COVID inpatients are fairly evenly split between those being treated for active COVID-19 and those considered recovered but still dealing with complications from the virus. Peterson said the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
People who test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test are asked to report the result to their provider or visit safercovid.org/mytest. The reporting will help provide more accurate data.
