GORHAM — Earlier this month a Gorham Middle High School teacher received state-wide honors from the New Hampshire Science Teacher’s Association, which recognized her for her hard work and determination.
GMHS Science, Technology, Engineering and Math technology teacher Shannon Wydra was honored with the Association’s Novice Educator of the Year award, which is an annual award given to science teachers in their first through fifth years of teaching, who are recognized as outstanding in the field of science education.
According to Wydra, and the award letter from NHSTA, Wydra started working at GMHS as a paraprofessional in 2013.
Wydra said before getting the paraprofessional position at the school she had volunteered with the district as a Destination Imagination coach. After working as a paraprofessional, Wydra enrolled in the University of New Hampshire’s Teacher Residency for Rural Education program, which is a master’s degree program that allowed Wydra to obtain her master’s in education. Following that, a full-time position opened up at the school to serve as the school’s STEM teacher.
According to the award letter, Wydra, “Seamlessly weaves Next Generation Science Standards engineering standards and physical science standards into her curriculum, the cornerstone of which is Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow, a competition inviting students to build solutions for community problems.”
Wydra said her work in conjunction with Samsung’s programs has been very rewarding, noting that this summer she has been given the opportunity to go to New York City for a week of training.
One of the problem solving activities Wydra fostered at GMHS was outlined in her award letter as well.
“Last year, Shannon’s classes addressed the complications faced locating lost hikers,” the award letter stated. “After discussions with representatives from the NH Fish & Game Department and Hike Safe, they coded an app to track hiker location by scanning QR codes attached to trail signs. This gives accurate information as to the hiker’s last known whereabouts. They received a semi-finalist award for their efforts, an outstanding achievement.”
The release goes on to tout Wydra’s work with Destination Imagination teams spanning all grade levels, from kindergarten to high school. The release noted that Wydra has had four of her teams qualify for the Global Finals.
Wydra said she also started the robotics program at GMHS, she said while the program is still developing, she has a group of students that are very excited for next year. Her work in developing the robotics program at the school has resulted in the school receiving over $27,000 in grant funds, according to the award letter. Those efforts at establishing a robotics team also led to the first-ever robotics class being offered at GMHS.
Wydra said when she first discovered she won the award, it made her day. Wydra said the day she received the award letter in her school mailbox was one of those tough days where you sometimes question yourself and how well you are performing your job, but she noted that the award really brightened her spirits.
While she knew she had been nominated, she said she had no idea she would win.
After being notified about the award, Wydra said she went to Pinkerton Academy in Derry where she received her actual award certificate as part of the NHSTA’s spring science conference on May 7.
She said winning the award really gave her a positive sense of the work she is doing.
“You feel validated,” she said. “It is nice to know that people are noticing the things you are doing.”
She said since winning the award she has received a bevy of compliments from her fellow teachers, noting that other teachers would stop her in the hall to congratulate her.
After her win, Wydra returned to the job she loves with the recognition that she is having an impact.
“I love working with kids and helping them to be able to solve problems,” Wydra said of her job. “Watching them brainstorm different solutions to problems is rewarding. I am lucky in my position as I have a lot of freedom to develop lessons to help students learn what they need to learn.
GMHS science teacher Sarah Clemmitt was one of the people who nominated Wydra for the award.
In her nomination letter, Clemmitt had this to say about Wydra: “Shannon is a remarkable novice educator. It is clear that through various jobs in the past that she has gathered the skills necessary to teach science and engineering in a hands-on, project-based setting, manage both a classroom and a laboratory setting with all their many nuances, and be flexible in working with individual interests and needs of students. As well as the flexibility and resilience required to begin a teaching career during the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.