GORHAM — The board of selectmen held a non-public session on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, and then returned to public session to announce the new arrangements they had made for the town to fill a position that had informally been designated as town clerk-tax collector.
It was six weeks ago at its Aug. 18 meeting that town manager Denise Vallee reported that town clerk-tax collector Carol Porter would officially retire on Oct. 1, with her last day on Sept. 30.
Vallee added that deputy town clerk Grace LaPierre would keep the office open four days a week but would retire once she has completed training two new appointees.
LaPierre met with the board during its latest non-public meeting, presumably hammering out details of the planned transitional period that ends on Dec. 31.
LaPierre served as the full-time town clerk-tax collector for 32 years.
The board announced at its subsequent public session that LaPierre, serving as acting town clerk, will appoint Ann Marie Demers, a Gorham native and resident, to what will now be the part-time position of town clerk.
Since by law, the town clerk’s post is an elected office, Demers understands that she will have to run for office in March 2022, possibly against others on the ballot.
Earlier, during its non-public session on Sept. 20, the selectmen voted unanimously to authorize the town manager to offer Demers a starting hourly pay rate of $17, with prorated sick and vacation pay benefits, that after satisfactory completion of a six-month probationary period would increase to $18 an hour.
The board voted to unseal these minutes on Sept. 29.
The selectmen also voted unanimously at its latest public meeting to appoint Cindy Cole, a Gorham resident, to what is now the full-time position of tax collector. The selectmen have revised the job description so that the tax collector will process motor vehicle registrations and collect some $660,000 in revenue. The town clerk will only process and collect small dollar amounts.
Earlier, the selectmen had voted at its Sept. 20 non-public session to authorize the town manager to offer Cole the full-time tax collector position with a starting annual salary of $48,000 with benefits. After satisfactory completion of a six-month probationary period, the annual salary will increase to $50,000.
Under the new arrangement, the full-time tax collector will serve as deputy to the part-time town clerk, and the town clerk as deputy to the tax collector.
Vallee in a prepared statement provided some background information on both women.
Cole recently moved to town from Pennsylvania. She has extensive experience in customer service and as an office manager, credit manager, executive assistant and bookkeeper.
Cole chose Gorham as a place to live because of its variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, and she enjoys hiking and walking her dogs.
Demers, a lifelong resident, served for many years as the director of administration for the non-profit Family Resource Center. Most recently she has operated her own retail clothing business. Demers has both local knowledge and experience in banking, bookkeeping and retail. She and her husband, Allen, enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren.
“We are thankful and very appreciative of the most recent nine years of service of retiring town clerk-tax collector Carol Porter and the most recent three years of service of Grace LaPierre as the part-time deputy town clerk-tax collector,” select board chairman Mike Waddell said. “The town of Gorham is losing two very experienced employees who will truly be missed. We’re also grateful that Grace will stay on in her position during a transition period to train both Cole and Demers.”
For the time being, Vallee points out, the town clerk-tax collector’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed on Friday.
