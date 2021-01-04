GORHAM — Gorham Paper and Tissue closed out 2020 with new owners and renewed hope for the plant’s future.
Behrens Investment Group announced Monday that it was the new owner and immediately pledged to invest in what will be known as White Mountain Paper Company.
“Behrens will significantly modernize the facility’s power, water and civil infrastructure to position the mill, and its state-of-the-art White Mountain tissue machine, as a leader among North American tissue and towel producers. We are thrilled to partner with White Mountain’s dedicated employees to set the stage for sustained growth,” said Behrens Managing Partner Evan Behrens in a press release.
Behrens added that the infrastructure improvements, along with the mill’s existing hydropower, landfill gas energy platform, and use of environmentally certified pulp, are designed to permit its customers to produce some of the most environmentally sustainable retail tissue and towel products on the market. The mill annually produces 30,000 tons of parent roll tissue for the private label market as well as towels for the away-from-home market. It has about 100 salaried and hourly employees.
The news that the sale had gone through was hailed by state and local officials.
“I want to welcome Behrens to the Granite State and to thank them for their perseverance through the process of acquiring the mill,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “I would also like to thank my state and local colleagues along with the United Steelworkers, the Bank of New Hampshire, Eversource and Brookfield Hydro in helping to make this happen.”
“The Gorham Board of Selectmen is very happy to hear that Central National Gottesman & Behrens purchased the mill. When we met with them prior to the purchase, it was a very positive meeting. The continued employment of the folks working at the mill is vitally important to the community and our economy,” said Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee.
Vallee said Gorham officials were told the new company plans to make improvements to the mill site and invite other businesses to relocate and run their businesses on the excess acreage they have available. Vallee said that would help increase Gorham’s tax base. She said CNG, Inc. also plans to make green improvements and to help the community through their foundation.
We’re excited to see what this year will bring and what will be accomplished by the new owners,” said Vallee.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the sale removes the cloud of uncertainty that has hung over the mill.
“With the badly needed physical investment that was outlined to me by Evan Behrens, who is the head of the group, the mill once again could be world class and actually quite profitable. I welcome Evan and his folks to the Androscoggin Valley and I am looking forward to doing whatever we can to support his efforts to modernize and expand,” Grenier said.
A condition of the sale is payment of back taxes owed to Berlin and Gorham by Gorham Paper and Tissue. Gorham is owed about $600,000 and Vallee said the town expects to receive payment by the beginning of next week at the latest. Berlin is owed over $170,000.
Behrens said the mill will be led by industry veteran, Price Howard of Global Management Partners. Howard’s resume states he has significant experience in the pulp and paper industry. The release said the diligence team included operational and technical support from Global Management Partners, of Greer, S.C., and business advisory, marketing and supply chain support from Central National Gottesman of Purchase, N.Y.
“CNG and our loyal customers are gratified that Behrens embraced this vision of the mill’s future,” said Warren Pullen, executive vice president of Central National Gottesman. “Gorham plays a very important role in the supply of tissue and towel to the North American market and we are delighted to continue as a partner to the mill under Behrens’ ownership.”
Gorham Paper and Tissue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 4 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware while at the same time announcing it had agreed to sell its assets to an affiliate of Behrens. Behrens served as a “stalking horse bidder” in the bankruptcy proceedings and ultimately no other qualified bids were received. On Dec. 18, Justice Karen Owens approved the sale of substantially all of the assets of Gorham Paper and Tissue and its subsidiary, White Mountain Tissue.
In court documents, the parties said it was important to sell the mill quickly to preserve the viability of the business and maximize the value of the assets. The the cash purchase price was listed as $8.75 million. The new owner also assumed a $3.3 million loan owned to Bank of New Hampshire plus $248,640 owned to the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District.
Lynn Tilton and Patriarch Partners purchased the mill in 2011 and the following year installed a new $35 million tissue machine in the plant. But the mill has struggled financially in recent years and the three Zohar collateralized loan funds Tilton set up to fund her purchases of distressed assets went bankrupt in 2018.
The mill dates back to 1852 when the Berlin Sawmill opened at the site. It expanded operations to include pulp and paper in 1888 and is one of the oldest remaining paper mills in operation in North America.
Based in New York, Behrens Investment Group is an operationally focused investment manager that invests in public and private situations where the quality or prospects of a company are obscured. With a patient but hands-on approach, Behrens actively works with management to close value gaps, drive growth and realize each investment's intrinsic value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.