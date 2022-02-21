GORHAM — The Gorham Parks and Recreation Department recently announced it will be holding an open house to showcase its new exercise program.
Katie Kenison, Gorham Parks & Recreation assistant director, announced that the department will be hosting the open house at the Medallion Opera House located at 20 Park St. to present the new program on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9-10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone in any age group.
“We want to introduce our three new Instructors and their programs to the public,” Kenison said. “We will be offering yoga and pilates with Anne Bennett, cardio sculpts with Lucie Roy and “Lit & Fit” with Linda Jensen.”
Kenison added, “We want people to come into the open house to meet the instructors, who will present a 25-minute introduction of their classes, so people will know what they can expect in each class. After the open house, the classes will move to the Gorham Recreation Center at 33 Exchange St.”
Yoga and pilates with Anne Bennett will be Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cardio sculpt with Lucie Roy will be from Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 4:15-5:15 p.m.; and Sundays, 8-9 a.m.
Lit and Fit with Linda Jensen will be Mondays, 4:15-5:15 p.m., and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Bennett will also be offering a senior 55-plus flex and stretch Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.
Kenison said people can just drop in for single classes at $5 each or if they want to attend regularly a $40 punch card is available for 10 classes.
Kenison said: “We are trying to raise money to purchase some small weights. Some people bring their own, but we would like to have some here available for everyone. Tickets for the weights raffle will be $5 apiece and the winner will receive a punch card for 10 classes. We are asking people to call the recreation center (603-466-9866) to register for the open house so we can have an idea of how many people to expect so we can set up the room to accommodate everyone.”
