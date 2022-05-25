GORHAM — The Gorham Planning Board on Thursday gave site plan approval to Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rental’s “Summer Fun” rental lot with the condition that it obtain all the necessary state permits.
Owner Terry MacGillivray and Burke York of York Land Services met with the board on March 31 to discuss its preliminary plan. Since then, Northeast revised its plan and came back to the board for site plan approval.
MacGillivray leased the large commercial property on North Main Street and moved his rental business out of the downtown to the property last year. It proved successful there and he has since purchased the four-lot property.
The state Bureau of Trails developed a large parking area for trucks and vehicles hauling ATVs on the property’s north side. The bureau also opened up access to the ATV trail system next to the trestle and close to the property.
Reviewing the revised proposal, York said they switched the locations of the rental business and the state parking lot. The rental lot will take over the northern side of the property and the state will go on the south side. He said the northern side has a big back entrance and is better for the rental business.
York said another change is Northeast will put in a small building with bathrooms, eliminating the need for port-a-potties. Gorham Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza reminded the applicant that at least bathroom must be handicapped accessible.
York said the Summer Fun will have 46 parking spaces for its rental business customers and the capacity for 200 rental machines.
MacGillivray said Polaris requires the ATVs be rotated in and out of usage to maintain certain mileage and there are always more machines on site than are available for rent. But he said rentals surged in 2020 when the pandemic limited recreational options for people. He said he averaged 60 rentals a day. That daily figure dropped to an average of 44 per day last year.
MacGillivray said he expects to have far fewer ATVs on site next year. He pointed out that the vast majority of rentals are for two to three hours, meaning a single ATV can be rented out two to three times a day.
One member of the public suggested the board include a cap on the number of rental ATVs allowed on the site. Planning board consultant Tara Bamford said any cap would have to be based on data and the board does not have any. Board Chair Paul Robitaille said how Northeast runs its business is not within the board’s authority.
The Eastern Depot Restaurant is located on the site and MacGillivray said he will be using two bays in the garage section of that building. The site also includes credit-card-activated 24-hour-a-day gas and diesel fuel pumps.
In approving the site plan, the planning board agreed to waive the need for a landscape plan.
